Colorado Rapids sign USMNT defender Reggie Cannon

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing

The Colorado Rapids have signed US men's national team defender Reggie Cannon through 2027 with an option for 2028, the club announced Wednesday.

Cannon, 26, was out of contract after last playing for EFL Championship side Queens Park Rangers. MLS teams can sign free agents through the Roster Freeze Date on Sept. 13.

This marks an MLS return for Cannon, who emerged as an FC Dallas homegrown star from 2017-20. That rise led to a reported $3+ million transfer to Portuguese top-flight side Boavista FC.

"We are thrilled to add a player of Reggie's caliber to our group," Rapids president Pádraig Smith said in a statement. "Reggie is a player with fantastic experience, having competed at the highest levels domestically and internationally.