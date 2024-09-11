Colorado Rapids sign USMNT defender Reggie Cannon

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing
The Colorado Rapids have signed US men's national team defender Reggie Cannon through 2027 with an option for 2028, the club announced Wednesday.
Cannon, 26, was out of contract after last playing for EFL Championship side Queens Park Rangers. MLS teams can sign free agents through the Roster Freeze Date on Sept. 13.
This marks an MLS return for Cannon, who emerged as an FC Dallas homegrown star from 2017-20. That rise led to a reported $3+ million transfer to Portuguese top-flight side Boavista FC.
"We are thrilled to add a player of Reggie's caliber to our group," Rapids president Pádraig Smith said in a statement. "Reggie is a player with fantastic experience, having competed at the highest levels domestically and internationally.
"His athleticism, defensive qualities and tactical awareness strengthen our backline while his versatility provides additional flexibility in our lineup. We’re excited to have him contribute to the success of the team and help us continue building an MLS Cup-contending squad."
Throughout his professional career, Cannon has 3g/5a in 185 matches spanning Dallas, Boavista and QPR. He also has one goal in 28 USMNT appearances and was part of Concacaf Gold Cup and Concacaf Nations League-winning sides.
With Colorado, Cannon adds back-line depth after Canadian international Moïse Bombito was transferred to Ligue 1's OGC Nice earlier this summer. He joins goalkeeper Zack Steffen, left back Sam Vines and midfielders Djordje Mihailovic and Cole Bassett as USMNT pool players on the Rapids.
Colorado, fourth in the Western Conference, are poised for an Audi MLS Cup Playoffs return under new head coach Chris Armas. By finishing third in Leagues Cup 2024, they qualified for the 2025 Concacaf Champions Cup.
