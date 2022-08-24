Colorado Rapids forward Yaya Toure out with torn ACL

Colorado Rapids forward Dantouma “Yaya” Toure is out for the remainder of the 2022 MLS season after undergoing right ACL surgery, the club announced Tuesday.

The 18-year-old US youth international has one goal across six substitute appearances the past two seasons, scoring the game-winner in Colorado’s 5-4 victory at the New York Red Bulls on Aug. 2.

Toure originally signed with Colorado in March 2021 after the Rapids acquired his homegrown rights from the Red Bulls. This season, he’s been the club’s top scorer at the MLS NEXT Pro level.