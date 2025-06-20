USA vs. Haiti: How to watch, stream Concacaf Gold Cup Group D game

The US men's national team aim to conclude Group D play at the 2025 Concacaf Gold Cup with a perfect record when they face Haiti on Sunday in Arlington, Texas.

After this match, the USMNT will face a to-be-determined Group A team on June 28 or June 29 in the quarterfinals. The top two teams per group reach the knockout stages.

Head coach Mauricio Pochettino's 26-man roster includes 15 MLS players, giving veterans and rising stars alike the opportunity to impress. The 2025 Gold Cup serves as the program's last tournament preparation for the 2026 FIFA World Cup , which the US will co-host alongside Canada and Mexico.

With a positive result against Haiti, the USMNT will win their Gold Cup group for the 17th time in 18 tries and move one step closer to lifting the continental trophy for the eighth time.

Combined with a 5-0 win over Trinidad & Tobago in their Gold Cup opener, the US have rattled off back-to-back wins after suffering four straight losses dating back to March's Concacaf Nations League .

The USMNT made it two wins from two in group stage play, defeating a defensively resolute Saudi Arabian side, 1-0 , on Thursday night to head into the knockout rounds. FC Dallas product Chris Richards was the Man of the Match, scoring the game's lone goal while helping keep a clean sheet with multiple crucial defensive contributions.

Ranked No. 83 in the latest FIFA World Rankings, Haiti are looking to pull off a shock upset over the host nation in their bid to reach the Gold Cup quarterfinals.

After dropping their Gold Cup opener to Saudi Arabia, 1-0, Les Grenadiers were held to a 1-1 draw in their latest match against Trinidad & Tobago. With just one point through two games, Haiti will need to defeat the US and get some help from T&T to sneak into the knockout rounds.