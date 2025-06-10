Colorado Rapids goalkeeper Zack Steffen out with knee injury

Colorado Rapids goalkeeper Zack Steffen has undergone successful knee surgery to address an injury to his right medial meniscus, the club announced Tuesday. He is expected to miss 4-6 weeks.

The 30-year-old US international has started in 11 matches this season, making 48 saves and keeping three clean sheets during that span.

Steffen suffered the injury while on international duty earlier this month, forcing him to withdraw from the USMNT's pre-Gold Cup training camp.