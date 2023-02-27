Colorado Rapids forward Diego Rubio sidelined by knee surgery

By MLSsoccer staff @mls

Diego Rubio Colorado

© Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

The Colorado Rapids will be without forward Diego Rubio during the early portions of their 2023 season, as the club announced Monday he’s undergone a successful arthroscopic procedure to remove a loose body in his right knee.

Rubio, 29, is expected to be sidelined between two to five weeks as he recovers.

The Chilean international was Colorado’s leading scorer in 2022 with 16 goals and seven assists in 30 matches (28 starts). That equaled the Rapids’ single-season scoring record and set a new club record for single-season goal contributions.

Without Rubio, Colorado are expected to lean upon homegrown forward Darren Yapi and offseason trade acquisition Kévin Cabral in the No. 9 spot. Yapi, an 18-year-old US youth international, started Colorado’s season-opening 4-0 defeat Sunday at Seattle Sounders FC. Rubio didn't play at Lumen Field.

Rubio has played in MLS since 2016, spending three seasons with Sporting Kansas City before moving to Colorado in 2019. He has 50g/30a in 149 league matches.

Colorado, who missed the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs last year after topping the Western Conference in 2021, return to action Saturday when hosting Sporting Kansas City (9:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass).

Colorado Rapids Diego Rubio

Related Stories

Ranking all 29 MLS teams by tier for 2023
The next MLS homegrown star? Breakout candidates for 2023
Where MLS Western Conference depth charts & rosters stand for 2023
More News
More News
Colorado Rapids forward Diego Rubio sidelined by knee surgery

Colorado Rapids forward Diego Rubio sidelined by knee surgery
Your Monday Kickoff: 2023’s first breakout star? Noel Buck can ball
The Daily Kickoff

Your Monday Kickoff: 2023’s first breakout star? Noel Buck can ball
Seattle Sounders put Club World Cup disappointment behind in Colorado Rapids rout

Seattle Sounders put Club World Cup disappointment behind in Colorado Rapids rout
Seattle turn back the clock, Cincy’s early Shield vibes & more from Matchday 1
Armchair Analyst: Matt Doyle

Seattle turn back the clock, Cincy’s early Shield vibes & more from Matchday 1
Welcome back, MLS supporters: Tifos, celebrations & historic crowds on Matchday 1

Welcome back, MLS supporters: Tifos, celebrations & historic crowds on Matchday 1
Your Sunday Kickoff: The 2023 season is off and running! So, what did we learn? 
The Daily Kickoff

Your Sunday Kickoff: The 2023 season is off and running! So, what did we learn? 
More News
Video
Video
HIGHLIGHTS: Seattle Sounders vs. Colorado Rapids | February 26, 2023
7:29

HIGHLIGHTS: Seattle Sounders vs. Colorado Rapids | February 26, 2023
Goal: Morris vs. COL, 83’
1:03

Goal: Morris vs. COL, 83’
Goal: Heber vs. COL, 53’
0:59

Goal: Heber vs. COL, 53’
Goal: J. Morris vs. COL, 45’
1:25

Goal: J. Morris vs. COL, 45’
More Video