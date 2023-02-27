Colorado Rapids forward Diego Rubio sidelined by knee surgery

The Colorado Rapids will be without forward Diego Rubio during the early portions of their 2023 season, as the club announced Monday he’s undergone a successful arthroscopic procedure to remove a loose body in his right knee.

Rubio, 29, is expected to be sidelined between two to five weeks as he recovers.

The Chilean international was Colorado’s leading scorer in 2022 with 16 goals and seven assists in 30 matches (28 starts). That equaled the Rapids’ single-season scoring record and set a new club record for single-season goal contributions.

Without Rubio, Colorado are expected to lean upon homegrown forward Darren Yapi and offseason trade acquisition Kévin Cabral in the No. 9 spot. Yapi, an 18-year-old US youth international, started Colorado’s season-opening 4-0 defeat Sunday at Seattle Sounders FC. Rubio didn't play at Lumen Field.

Rubio has played in MLS since 2016, spending three seasons with Sporting Kansas City before moving to Colorado in 2019. He has 50g/30a in 149 league matches.