Colorado Rapids unveil 2025 Original Green Kit

The Colorado Rapids have unveiled the Original Green Kit as part of the 2025 adidas Archive Collection, which features 10 iconic MLS kits inspired by the league’s early years – reimagined for today with authentic designs, bold color palettes and legendary details.
This jersey celebrates the Rapids' status as an MLS original club, as well as their first colors and kits.
With a design inspired by 1990s soccer culture, it's clean, minimal and classy, featuring accents of the club's history, including the return of colors from Colorado's original kits: green, gold, off-white and blue.