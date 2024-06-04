Colorado Rapids fined for Mass Confrontation Policy violation

The MLS Disciplinary Committee has issued several fines after Matchday 18 of the 2024 season.

Colorado fined

The MLS Disciplinary Committee has found the Colorado Rapids in violation of the Mass Confrontation Policy in the 45th minute of their match against Vancouver Whitecaps FC on June 1.

Colorado has violated the policy for the third time this season, and a fine for an undisclosed amount has been issued to the club and head coach Chris Armas.