Matchday

Colorado Rapids fined for Mass Confrontation Policy violation

Chris Armas - Colorado Rapids
MLSsoccer staff

The MLS Disciplinary Committee has issued several fines after Matchday 18 of the 2024 season.

Colorado fined

The MLS Disciplinary Committee has found the Colorado Rapids in violation of the Mass Confrontation Policy in the 45th minute of their match against Vancouver Whitecaps FC on June 1.

Colorado has violated the policy for the third time this season, and a fine for an undisclosed amount has been issued to the club and head coach Chris Armas.

Due to their roles in the mass confrontation, defender Lalas Abubakar, midfielders Cole Bassett, Connor Ronan, and Djordje Mihailovic, and forward Kevin Cabral will be issued undisclosed fines for inciting and/or escalating a mass confrontation.

Tsakiris fined

The MLS Disciplinary Committee has fined San Jose Earthquakes midfielder Niko Tsakiris for violating the Simulation-Embellishment policy in the 69th minute of San Jose’s match against New York City FC on May 31.

Bernardeschi fined

The MLS Disciplinary Committee has fined Toronto FC midfielder Federico Bernardeschi an undisclosed amount for failing to leave the field in a timely manner in the 88th minute of Toronto’s match against D.C. United on June 1.

Lassiter fined

The MLS Disciplinary Committee has fined CF Montréal forward Ariel Lassiter an undisclosed amount for failing to leave the field in a timely manner in the 45th minute of Montréal’s match against the Philadelphia Union on June 1.

Arreaga fined

The MLS Disciplinary Committee has fined New England Revolution defender Xavier Arreaga an undisclosed amount for failing to leave the field in a timely manner in the 53rd minute of New England’s match against Nashville SC on June 1.

MLSsoccer staff -
@mls
Matchday Disciplinary Committee Decision

Related Stories

Twellman's Takes: Can Inter Miami find solutions without Lionel Messi?
Twellman's Takes: LAFC & Denis Bouanga aren't stopping soon
Twellman's Takes: Another reset for Atlanta United?
More News
More News
Twellman's Takes: Can Inter Miami find solutions without Lionel Messi?
Offside with Taylor Twellman

Twellman's Takes: Can Inter Miami find solutions without Lionel Messi?
Twellman's Takes: LAFC & Denis Bouanga aren't stopping soon
Offside with Taylor Twellman

Twellman's Takes: LAFC & Denis Bouanga aren't stopping soon
Twellman's Takes: Another reset for Atlanta United?
Offside with Taylor Twellman

Twellman's Takes: Another reset for Atlanta United?
Colorado Rapids fined for Mass Confrontation Policy violation
Disciplinary Committee Decision

Colorado Rapids fined for Mass Confrontation Policy violation
Brian Gutiérrez lifts Chicago Fire FC | Energy Moment of the Matchday
Energy Moment of the Matchday

Brian Gutiérrez lifts Chicago Fire FC | Energy Moment of the Matchday
Video
Video
Twellman's Takes: Another reset for Atlanta United?
1:22

Twellman's Takes: Another reset for Atlanta United?
Twellman's Takes: Can Inter Miami find solutions without Lionel Messi?
2:03

Twellman's Takes: Can Inter Miami find solutions without Lionel Messi?
Twellman's Takes: LAFC & Denis Bouanga aren't stopping soon
0:56

Twellman's Takes: LAFC & Denis Bouanga aren't stopping soon
Best Skills of the Matchday: Must-see moves from Matchday 18
1:08

Best Skills of the Matchday: Must-see moves from Matchday 18