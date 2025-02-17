MLS is Back

Colorado Rapids 2025 Season Preview

Armchair Analyst's Breakdown

  • Strengths: That attack was one of the most dynamic in the league last year – changing phases of play, hitting from unexpected angles, incredibly well-timed third-man runs from deep in midfield. Just about all of it worked, and worked at a high level.
  • Weakness: They couldn’t stop anyone in transition, which spelled their doom in the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs.

Key Departures

  • Lalas Abubakar: After six seasons as a backline regular for Colorado, Abubakar departed for FC Dallas in free agency.
  • Jonathan Lewis: The veteran winger spent six seasons with Colorado before signing with EFL League One club Barnsley.
  • Jasper Löffelsend: San Diego FC selected the versatile midfielder/defender in the 2024 MLS Expansion Draft.

Key Signings

  • Josh Atencio: After playing over 100 matches for Seattle, Atencio was acquired in exchange for up to $1.6 million GAM and a sell-on fee. The Sounders homegrown product bolsters their midfield.
  • Chidozie Awaziem: Colorado bolstered their center-back group by adding Awaziem and Ian Murphy, who both joined via trade from FC Cincinnati.
  • Ted Ku-DiPietro: Colorado acquired the D.C. United homegrown via the league’s new “cash-for-player” trade rule. An attacking midfielder, Ku-DiPietro logged 2g/4a in 29 matches last year.
Projected Starting XI

Predictions

  • Osvaldo Alonso: 15th in Western Conference
  • Matt Doyle: 7th in Western Conference
  • Miguel Gallardo: 11th in Western Conference
  • Michele Giannone: 13th in Western Conference
  • Antonella Gonzalez: 14th in Western Conference
  • Sacha Kljestan: 6th in Western Conference
  • Kaylyn Kyle: 12th in Western Conference
  • Dax McCarty: 13th in Western Conference
  • Bradley Wright-Phillips: 12th in Western Conference

Odds & Ends

  • Head coach: Chris Armas
  • Stadium: Dick's Sporting Goods Park
  • Last year: 15W-14L-5T, 50 points, 7th in Western Conference
  • Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs: Western Conference Round One Best-of-3 Series

