Colorado Rapids 2025 Season Preview

2025 Schedule
Armchair Analyst's Breakdown
- Strengths: That attack was one of the most dynamic in the league last year – changing phases of play, hitting from unexpected angles, incredibly well-timed third-man runs from deep in midfield. Just about all of it worked, and worked at a high level.
- Weakness: They couldn’t stop anyone in transition, which spelled their doom in the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs.
Key Departures
- Lalas Abubakar: After six seasons as a backline regular for Colorado, Abubakar departed for FC Dallas in free agency.
- Jonathan Lewis: The veteran winger spent six seasons with Colorado before signing with EFL League One club Barnsley.
- Jasper Löffelsend: San Diego FC selected the versatile midfielder/defender in the 2024 MLS Expansion Draft.
Key Signings
- Josh Atencio: After playing over 100 matches for Seattle, Atencio was acquired in exchange for up to $1.6 million GAM and a sell-on fee. The Sounders homegrown product bolsters their midfield.
- Chidozie Awaziem: Colorado bolstered their center-back group by adding Awaziem and Ian Murphy, who both joined via trade from FC Cincinnati.
- Ted Ku-DiPietro: Colorado acquired the D.C. United homegrown via the league’s new “cash-for-player” trade rule. An attacking midfielder, Ku-DiPietro logged 2g/4a in 29 matches last year.
- Full roster
Projected Starting XI
Predictions
- Osvaldo Alonso: 15th in Western Conference
- Matt Doyle: 7th in Western Conference
- Miguel Gallardo: 11th in Western Conference
- Michele Giannone: 13th in Western Conference
- Antonella Gonzalez: 14th in Western Conference
- Sacha Kljestan: 6th in Western Conference
- Kaylyn Kyle: 12th in Western Conference
- Dax McCarty: 13th in Western Conference
- Bradley Wright-Phillips: 12th in Western Conference
Odds & Ends
- Head coach: Chris Armas
- Stadium: Dick's Sporting Goods Park
- Last year: 15W-14L-5T, 50 points, 7th in Western Conference
- Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs: Western Conference Round One Best-of-3 Series