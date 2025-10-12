Colombia vs. Canada: How to watch, stream international friendly

The Canadian men's national team look to rebound from a loss against Australia as they head to New York Red Bulls' Sports Illustrated Stadium to take on No. 17-ranked Colombia for their second friendly of the October international window.
How to watch and stream
- TSN, RDS, OneSoccer
When
- Tuesday, Oct. 14 | 8 pm ET/5 pm PT
Where
- Sports Illustrated Stadium | Harrison, New Jersey
After closing out the October window against Colombia, Les Rouges look to other South American tests in October against Ecuador and Venezuela at Toronto FC's BMO Field and Inter Miami CF's Chase Stadium.
Both Canada and Colombia are among the the 20 countries already qualified for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, which Canada will co-host alongside the United States and Mexico.
Canada suffered a rare home defeat, falling to the Socceroos, 1-0, at CF Montréal's Stade Saputo Friday night. The defeat marked their first within 90 minutes since they fell to Mexico in the Concacaf Nations League semifinals last March.
The Socceroos' lone goal came in the 71st minute via quick reactions from Nestory Irankunda, who capitalized on a loose touch in the box by Niko Sigur.
Jesse Marsch had four current MLS players in his starting XI, including Portland Timbers goalkeeper Maxime Crépeau, Richie Laryea (Toronto FC), Joel Waterman (Chicago Fire FC) and Ali Ahmed (Vancouver Whitecaps FC).
Mathieu Choinière (LAFC) came off the bench and former CF Montréal midfielder Ismaël Koné shone in his return to Stade Saputo.
Ranked No. 13 in the FIFA World Rankings, Colombia are heading back to the FIFA World Cup for the first time since 2018 when they reached the Round of 16.
Néstor Lorenzo's side navigated the treacherous waters of CONMEBOL qualifying by finishing third behind Argentina and Ecuador. Los Cafeteros are coming off a 4-0 win against Mexico on Saturday at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.
Captained by legendary James Rodriguez, Colombia feature Bayern Munich winger Luis Díaz, Crystal Palace right back Daniel Muñoz, Bologna FC 1909 center back Jhon Lucumí, Sporting CP forward Luis Suárez and former Columbus Crew star Cucho Hernández (Real Betis).