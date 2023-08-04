Club León vs. Real Salt Lake Leagues Cup match postponed due to inclement weather

UPDATE: The Round of 32 Leagues Cup match between Real Salt Lake and Club León has been postponed to Friday at 9 pm ET due to inclement weather.
Tickets originally purchased for Thursday will be honored for the rescheduled match date.
ORIGINAL: Thursday night's Leagues Cup showdown between Real Salt Lake and Club León will have a delayed start due to inclement weather near America First Field.
The Round of 32 match between the MLS side and the Concacaf Champions League Champions originally had a 10:30 pm ET kickoff. It can be viewed via MLS Season Pass on Apple TV.