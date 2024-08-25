Matchday

Chicho Arango: Real Salt Lake star suffers injury

MLSsoccer staff

Real Salt Lake fans were left holding their breath Saturday night, as club captain Chicho Arango suffered a right hamstring tweak vs. the San Jose Earthquakes.

Cristian Arango
Forward · Real Salt Lake

The star striker left RSL's Matchday 29 home fixture in the 41st minute, limping off before getting replaced by Anderson Julio.

Arango held his head in his hands, noticeably frustrated while being consoled by head coach Pablo Mastroeni.

Arango leads the Golden Boot presented by Audi race with 17 goals, holding the assists tiebreaker (11) over D.C. United's Christian Benteke.

The Colombian international will prove crucial as RSL chase home-field advantage in the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs. They're third in the Western Conference.

