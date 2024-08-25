Chicho Arango: Real Salt Lake star suffers injury

Real Salt Lake fans were left holding their breath Saturday night, as club captain Chicho Arango suffered a right hamstring tweak vs. the San Jose Earthquakes .

The star striker left RSL's Matchday 29 home fixture in the 41st minute, limping off before getting replaced by Anderson Julio.

Arango held his head in his hands, noticeably frustrated while being consoled by head coach Pablo Mastroeni.

Arango leads the Golden Boot presented by Audi race with 17 goals, holding the assists tiebreaker (11) over D.C. United's Christian Benteke.