Chicharito vs. Ricardo Pepi: What makes the strikers similar & different

With both on 13 MLS goals this season, they’ve certainly done plenty of that in 2021, and on Sunday they’ll go for more when FCD visit the LA Galaxy in a nationally-televised Week 32 nightcap (10 pm ET | UniMás, TUDN and Twitter). It’s a meeting of poachers, two of the most instinctive finishers in MLS, both of them untraditional in certain aspects, offering more than meets the eye.

“It’s the Chicharito effect – he’s not crazy skillful and he scores with the back part of his head, the ball hits him in the shoulder and it goes in. Yeah, but he played at Real Madrid and he played at Manchester United and he played in Germany, and he scored. Isn't that what a No. 9 should be doing? Scoring?”

“‘Well, he’s a little goofy in the way that he runs,’,” Molina, speaking to MLSsoccer.com earlier this month , recalled a Mexican scout saying about Pepi. “And I'm like, 'Oh my god, come and watch him play. Watch him in the games.'

Former FC Dallas scout and academy coach Francisco Molina, who helped the club spot, recruit and develop him, heard talent evaluators use the same kind of language to cast doubt on Pepi that others had a decade before with Javier Hernandez.

Eleven years ago Chicharito joined Manchester United in a blockbuster transfer from his first club, Liga MX's Chivas, one of the highest-profile moves in Mexican soccer history. It was the start of a decade-long European adventure that also took him to Real Madrid, Bayer Leverkusen, West Ham and Sevilla, racking up goals and shrugging off quibbles about his game at nearly every stop.

Most observers expect an 18-year-old Pepi to embark soon on a similar trans-Atlantic journey of his own, one that could turn out to be every bit as illustrious.

“They're both very similar in the sense that they're in-the-box strikers, right? But I think Ricardo offers a little more at this stage than Javier did at his age,” retired Mexican-American striker and ESPN pundit Herculez Gomez told MLSsoccer.com this week. “[Chicharito] was much more of a late bloomer than Ricardo Pepi. Even though they’ve got certain traits in the box, they're very much different players in how they set themselves up in the box.

“Javier, at his peak, blistering first step, unreal vertical [leap] for his size, very, very brave and kind of poacher-esque. And I think Ricardo, he’s very raw but he’s shown an ability already with his back to goal, getting others involved. I still think Javier hasn’t been shown to really grasp that at an elite level. And I'm not saying that Ricardo has it at an elite level, just that he’s showing more than Javier did at the same age.”

Gomez’s ESPN colleague Taylor Twellman, a hard-running No. 9 with a nose for goal in his playing days, sees similarly rich upside in the Mexican-American kid from El Paso, Texas.

“He’s raw in that understanding and knowing the little things,” Twellman said of Pepi, who finished No. 1 on this year's 22 Under 22 presented by BODYARMOR list. “I mean, his body hasn't even filled out, he’s just turning into a young adult, so what happens when he fills out a little bit? I love the prospect of his mobility and to be honest, Chicharito was very similar at that age.