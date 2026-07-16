Toronto FC sign homegrown defender Richard Chukwu

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing

Toronto FC have signed homegrown defender Richard Chukwu, the club announced Thursday.

The 18-year-old is under contract through the 2029-30 season with an option for 2030-31. He is the 38th player in TFC history to sign for the first team from the Toronto FC Academy.

“We are very happy to announce Richard’s promotion to the first team this summer,” said general manager Jason Hernandez. “Rich has been an academy standout for several years, and he exemplifies the work being done in our club’s player pathway.

"We look forward to Rich’s continued growth in our environment and his potential role for both club and country in the future.”

Chukwu has spent the last three seasons with Toronto FC's MLS NEXT Pro affiliate, Toronto FC II, where he's made 31 appearances and contributed two assists. He's still awaiting his first-team debut.

Internationally, Chukwu has represented Canada at various youth levels, up to the U-20s. He also featured for Les Rouges at the 2025 FIFA U-17 World Cup, starting all four matches.