New England Revolution elevate Onalfo, Tierney to new roles

The New England Revolution have elevated Curt Onalfo to senior vice president of soccer operations and Chris Tierney to general manager and chief soccer officer, the club announced Monday.

Onalfo was previously the Revolution's sporting director and first joined the club in June 2019 as technical director.

In Onalfo's new role, he will supervise the club’s soccer operations and pro pathway, inclusive of the Revolution Academy and MLS NEXT Pro's Revolution II.

Tierney was previously the club’s assistant sporting director. The Massachusetts native, who enjoyed an 11-year playing career with the Revolution, will oversee the first team roster and technical staff in his new role.

Tierney has been an integral part of New England’s front office since 2019 and held various titles.

Both Onalfo and Tierney will report to Revolution president Brian Bilello. They've also received contract extensions.

“The Revolution are fortunate to have two top-class professionals leading our sporting department in Curt Onalfo and Chris Tierney. Each of them brings a unique perspective and experience to the club, but more importantly, they are excellent collaborators who share a vision for our club’s future,” said Bilello.

“As MLS continues to grow, so does the importance of balancing a win-now approach at the first-team level, where we aim to compete for trophies every year, with a sustainable system for player identification and development. These promotions allow us to continue benefiting from the expertise of these two senior leaders as we embark on a new era in MLS.”