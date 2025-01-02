Chicago Fire transfer Tobias Salquist to FC Nordsjaelland

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Transfer

Chicago Fire FC have transferred defender Tobias Salquist to Danish Superliga side FC Nordsjaelland, the club announced Thursday.

The 29-year-old Danish center back departs after one season with Chicago, having arrived last January from Danish Superliga side Silkeborg IF. He registered one assist in 16 matches across all competitions.

"We'd like to thank Tobias for his contributions to the Fire," said director of football and head coach Gregg Berhalter.

"Following discussions with him and his representatives, we agreed that a return to Europe would be best for both the player and the club. We wish Tobias and his family all the best for the future."

As Salquist exits, Jack Elliott, Carlos Terán and Mauricio Pineda are the Fire's remaining center backs.

Salquist is Chicago's latest outgoing player from their 2024 squad; forward Georgios Koutsias was recently loaned to Swiss side FC Lugano and midfielder Gastón Giménez reached a mutual contract termination.