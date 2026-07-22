LAFC transfer Amin Boudri to Swedish club

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Transfer
LAFC have transferred midfielder Amin Boudri to Swedish top-flight side Hammarby IF, the club announced Wednesday.
The 21-year-old Swedish youth international departs six months after joining LAFC as a U22 Initiative signing from GAIS. LAFC will retain a sell-on percentage of any future transfer.
Boudri played seven times for LAFC.
“We want to thank Amin for his time with the club,” said co-president & general manager John Thorrington. “Amin is a gifted young player with a bright future, and we’re pleased to have agreed this transfer with Hammarby.
We believe it’s the right step for all parties, and we wish him and Hammarby every success.”
READ MORE: MLS Transfer Tracker