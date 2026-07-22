LAFC transfer Amin Boudri to Swedish club

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Transfer

LAFC have transferred midfielder Amin Boudri to Swedish top-flight side Hammarby IF, the club announced Wednesday.

The 21-year-old Swedish youth international departs six months after joining LAFC as a U22 Initiative signing from GAIS. LAFC will retain a sell-on percentage of any future transfer.

Boudri played seven times for LAFC.

“We want to thank Amin for his time with the club,” said co-president & general manager John Thorrington. “Amin is a gifted young player with a bright future, and we’re pleased to have agreed this transfer with Hammarby.

We believe it’s the right step for all parties, and we wish him and Hammarby every success.”