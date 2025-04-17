Columbus Crew: MLS original rises to model club status

EDITOR'S NOTE: In celebration of Major League Soccer's 30th season, MLSsoccer.com is exploring untold stories about all 30 clubs. "30 Clubs, 30 Stories" will be unveiled throughout 2025.

"So I think for us it was, ‘Oh, well, that can't happen.’ A city can't lose a pro team. You just can't.”

“We didn't know anything about soccer,” Haslam told MLSsoccer.com this week. “[But] when we read about that [the Crew] were going to be leaving and going to Austin, it piqued our interest, because we know from our Cleveland fans how devastating it was when the Browns went to Baltimore.

They did, however, know quite a bit about what professional sports teams can mean to a city, and how painful their departure can be, from their experiences as owners of the Cleveland Browns, whose original iteration relocated to Maryland after the 1995 NFL season before a rebirth as a new organization four years later.

Dee Haslam will be the first to admit that she and her husband Jimmy carried little background in the beautiful game when the opportunity arose for them to lead a new ownership group to purchase the Columbus Crew in 2018.

“It was obviously a devastating time, not only for the fans and in the club, but also for us as academy players,” the homegrown told MLSsoccer.com on Tuesday. “We didn't know what was going to happen.”

“Every generation of kids that grow up with MLS will have their own kids, and the soccer culture becomes embedded in our overall culture and country. So it was really a wonderful thing to see people that understand the value of a sports team in a community.”

“We talked about community and about fans, and about shared experiences and how to make the gameday experience good, and about the culture of soccer in America, which is growing,” Edwards recalled to MLSsoccer.com of his early conversations with the Haslams.

The Haslams had the benefit of Dr. Pete Edwards, a well-known orthopedic surgeon in the area and the Crew’s longtime team doctor, and his family on board as co-investors. They had also witnessed fans' passion and desire to keep the club in Ohio's capital city.

“But we started out with, we think our job is to win, create a great experience for our fans and really give back to the community.”

“We needed to start from zero with the Columbus Crew,” said Dee Haslam. “I mean, we had to build a staff, we had to build a soccer stadium, we had to build a facility. We had to get our leadership team together, and we had to get our players. So it was pretty much from starting from scratch.

The gains made over the past six years are particularly breathtaking given the scale of the task the new owners encountered upon arrival, and lingering perceptions of Columbus as a humble ‘small market’ with limited upside despite Central Ohio’s rapid growth and economic dynamism, with the region’s population having nearly doubled since the Crew first took the pitch three decades ago.

Thus the future of this founding member of MLS – officially the league’s first chartered club, as Crew folks will proudly point out, a result of Columbus being the first and only city to hit the threshold of 10,000 season-ticket deposits in the wake of the stateside 1994 FIFA World Cup – was assured. Yet even the most optimistic backer could hardly have dared to imagine where the Crew would go from there.

The Haslams’ group spearheaded a plan to invest some $650 million into acquiring the Crew, bankrolling a new downtown stadium that would become Lower.com Field and constructing a state-of-the-art training facility, the OhioHealth Performance Center, adjacent to Historic Crew Stadium, the club’s former home and a living monument as the first soccer-specific venue in modern US and Canadian history.

Reshaping an identity

Hiring the right leaders was key. One of the new Crew’s first moves was recruiting Tim Bezbatchenko, an Ohio native who’d engineered Toronto FC’s rise from perennial doormats to 2017 treble winners and MLS Cup finalists three times in four seasons, to return home as Columbus’ president and general manager.

Issa Tall joined up as well, working as the right-hand man of ‘Bez’ before succeeding him last year when Bezbatchenko moved on to become president of Black Knight Football Club, a group which operates English Premier League club Bournemouth AFC and other soccer investments in France, Scotland and New Zealand.

“The situation was not too dissimilar to what we experienced in Toronto,” Tall told MLSsoccer.com. “After the Save The Crew movement and the new ownership, when Tim talked to me about this project and the ambition of the club, it was kind of the same feeling of, ‘Yes, it’s an established club, but at the same time, it's an expansion team, in a way.’ Because there was no longer an academy, there was no scouting department per se, so everything needed to be built.”

With ownership funding big-ticket signings from overseas like Lucas Zelarayán and Cucho Hernández in addition to the infrastructure investments that made Columbus a more attractive destination for players of all stripes, Bezbatchenko, Tall and their staff quickly reshaped the Crew from also-rans to contenders.

One of their most important acquisitions, however, was a homecoming of sorts.

Eyebrows raised across the league in 2019 when Darlington Nagbe sought to move on from Atlanta United – at that time the reigning MLS Cup champs and widely perceived as the most ambitious club in the league – and return to his native Ohio to join the Crew, arriving via a blockbuster trade for more than $1 million in allocation money after contract renewal talks with ATLUTD reached an impasse. The tempo-setting, All-Star midfielder wanted to be closer to his roots in the Cleveland suburbs, but it was more than that.

He’s still wearing Columbus’ black and gold, and anchoring one of MLS’s top engine rooms as club captain.

“I definitely remember those questions,” Nagbe said this week of his Atlanta exit. “But I knew the vision that the club had in terms of facility and stadium and things like that, and where they wanted to be in a couple of years. So the team was always there, the town was always there, the players were always there; I think now you attract more players when you have certain facilities and you know the product is good on the field.