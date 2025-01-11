Chicago Fire: Gregg Berhalter aims to wake "a sleeping giant"

Gregg Berhalter is returning to a far different Major League Soccer than the one he left seven years ago to coach the US men’s national team .

"So what I’d say is what makes MLS unique is that although it is a very established league, it’s still improving year after year."

"When I look around the league now, every team virtually has a way that they want to play. Every club has an identity. The players we’re able to attract is improving, the coaching is improving, the academies, the structure in the academies," Chicago Fire FC ’s new director of football and head coach – who managed the Columbus Crew from 2013-18 – said Thursday at MLS Media Marketing Tour.

"And for us, we’re looking forward to trying to build a really solid club from top to bottom."

"This is a great opportunity. I said it when I got the job: Obviously, Chicago is a sleeping giant, the third biggest market in America, an owner that’s really investing in the team to be successful. [He's] investing in the facilities, whether that’s the training ground or potential stadium, investing in the roster,” Berhalter said.

Now, Mansueto has handed the keys to Berhalter – who led the USMNT to a Round-of-16 finish at the 2022 FIFA World Cup, two Concacaf Nations League titles and the 2021 Gold Cup crown – to spearhead a much-needed turnaround.

They've missed the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs seven years running despite owner and chairman Joe Mansueto’s willingness to invest in the roster. Since-departed Swiss international Xherdan Shaqiri (reported $7.5 million) and club-record signing Hugo Cuypers (reported $12 million) are just two prime examples.

Said roster build is already in motion, with the Fire bringing in longtime Philadelphia Union center back Jack Elliott via free agency and winger Philip Zinckernagel on a transfer from Belgian top-flight side Club Brugge.

Berhalter hinted more reinforcements are on the way, including a potential DP signing to complement a core group highlighted by homegrowns Brian Gutiérrez and Chris Brady, as well as Cuypers and USMNT veteran Kellyn Acosta.

"There’s a couple of other deals that are very close to getting done, and then you start to piece together a really good team," he said. "We’re looking to bring in a DP left winger, working on that.