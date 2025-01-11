Chicago Fire: Gregg Berhalter aims to wake "a sleeping giant"

Gregg Berhalter is returning to a far different Major League Soccer than the one he left seven years ago to coach the US men’s national team.
"When I look around the league now, every team virtually has a way that they want to play. Every club has an identity. The players we’re able to attract is improving, the coaching is improving, the academies, the structure in the academies," Chicago Fire FC’s new director of football and head coach – who managed the Columbus Crew from 2013-18 – said Thursday at MLS Media Marketing Tour.
"So what I’d say is what makes MLS unique is that although it is a very established league, it’s still improving year after year."
Berhalter-led rebuild
For their part, Chicago hope Berhalter's October 2024 hiring brings about on-field improvement.
They've missed the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs seven years running despite owner and chairman Joe Mansueto’s willingness to invest in the roster. Since-departed Swiss international Xherdan Shaqiri (reported $7.5 million) and club-record signing Hugo Cuypers (reported $12 million) are just two prime examples.
Now, Mansueto has handed the keys to Berhalter – who led the USMNT to a Round-of-16 finish at the 2022 FIFA World Cup, two Concacaf Nations League titles and the 2021 Gold Cup crown – to spearhead a much-needed turnaround.
It’s a responsibility and challenge the 51-year-old relishes.
"This is a great opportunity. I said it when I got the job: Obviously, Chicago is a sleeping giant, the third biggest market in America, an owner that’s really investing in the team to be successful. [He's] investing in the facilities, whether that’s the training ground or potential stadium, investing in the roster,” Berhalter said.
"And for us, we’re looking forward to trying to build a really solid club from top to bottom."
Said roster build is already in motion, with the Fire bringing in longtime Philadelphia Union center back Jack Elliott via free agency and winger Philip Zinckernagel on a transfer from Belgian top-flight side Club Brugge.
Berhalter hinted more reinforcements are on the way, including a potential DP signing to complement a core group highlighted by homegrowns Brian Gutiérrez and Chris Brady, as well as Cuypers and USMNT veteran Kellyn Acosta.
"There’s a couple of other deals that are very close to getting done, and then you start to piece together a really good team," he said. "We’re looking to bring in a DP left winger, working on that.
"And then there’s enough pieces there that you can start assessing and then see what needs to be done potentially in the summer or even next year to be competitive right away."
Slow burn
What Berhalter won’t promise is overnight success in Chicago, instead prioritizing a long-term plan to return the 1998 MLS Cup champions and four-time US Open Cup winners back to prominence.
"We want to win consistently, and you have to lay the foundation," he said. "I know it’s easy for me to sit here and talk about winning but the hard thing is to actually do it.
"So for us, it’s about laying the foundation this year and building a strong team and a clear identity and trying to really change the mindset of the group and the mentality of the group, that we can be winners and can be strong."