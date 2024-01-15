Transfer Tracker

Chicago Fire FC sign MLS SuperDraft pick Bryan Dowd

Chicago Fire logo generic - 2022
MLSsoccer staff

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing

Chicago Fire FC have signed goalkeeper Bryan Dowd to a first-team contract, the club announced Monday.

The 21-year-old, selected No. 6 overall in the 2024 MLS SuperDraft out of Notre Dame, is under contract through the 2024 season with options through 2027. A local product, Dowd was previously a member of the Chicago Fire Academy and Chicago FC United before joining the Fighting Irish.

“We are very happy to have Bryan back at the Chicago Fire to begin his professional career,” sporting director Georg Heitz said in a release. “The goalkeeper position has always been a source of pride for the club, and we believe Bryan has a bright future with the Fire organization. We look forward to working with him to reach his potential.”

Dowd joins a Chicago goalkeeper group currently highlighted by homegrown standout Chris Brady, one of the league's top young backstops who's earned buzz as a potential overseas transfer target. This continues a trend of strong goalkeeper development at the club, who also transferred homegrown product Gaga Slonina to Chelsea in 2022 for what was then a club-record fee.

Chicago are looking to improve on a 2023 campaign that saw them miss the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs while finishing 13th in the Eastern Conference (10W-14L-10D, 40 points). They'll kick off their 2024 season on Feb. 24, when they travel to Subaru Park to take on the Philadelphia Union (7:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass).

READ MORE: MLS Transfer Tracker presented by Avant

MLSsoccer staff -
@mls
Transfer Tracker Chicago Fire FC

Related Stories

Minnesota United sign defender Derek Dodson
Chicago Fire acquire Allan Arigoni on loan from FC Lugano
Houston Dynamo sign homegrown defender Kieran Sargeant
More News
More News
Lionel Messi! Inter Miami star wins 2023 The Best FIFA Men's Player award

Lionel Messi! Inter Miami star wins 2023 The Best FIFA Men's Player award
Chicago Fire FC sign MLS SuperDraft pick Bryan Dowd
Transfer Tracker

Chicago Fire FC sign MLS SuperDraft pick Bryan Dowd
Minnesota United sign defender Derek Dodson
Transfer Tracker

Minnesota United sign defender Derek Dodson
Chicago Fire acquire Allan Arigoni on loan from FC Lugano
Transfer Tracker

Chicago Fire acquire Allan Arigoni on loan from FC Lugano
Houston Dynamo sign homegrown defender Kieran Sargeant
Transfer Tracker

Houston Dynamo sign homegrown defender Kieran Sargeant
More News
Video
Video
WATCH: Pick that out! Best MLS volleys in 2023
2:09

WATCH: Pick that out! Best MLS volleys in 2023

WATCH: From distance! Best MLS blasts in 2023
3:21

WATCH: From distance! Best MLS blasts in 2023
WATCH: Top bins! Best MLS free kicks in 2023
3:45

WATCH: Top bins! Best MLS free kicks in 2023
TRANSFER SEASON! Who are the most interesting teams to watch?
5:48
Extratime

TRANSFER SEASON! Who are the most interesting teams to watch?
More Video