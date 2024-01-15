Chicago Fire FC sign MLS SuperDraft pick Bryan Dowd

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing

Chicago Fire FC have signed goalkeeper Bryan Dowd to a first-team contract, the club announced Monday.

The 21-year-old, selected No. 6 overall in the 2024 MLS SuperDraft out of Notre Dame, is under contract through the 2024 season with options through 2027. A local product, Dowd was previously a member of the Chicago Fire Academy and Chicago FC United before joining the Fighting Irish.

“We are very happy to have Bryan back at the Chicago Fire to begin his professional career,” sporting director Georg Heitz said in a release. “The goalkeeper position has always been a source of pride for the club, and we believe Bryan has a bright future with the Fire organization. We look forward to working with him to reach his potential.”

Dowd joins a Chicago goalkeeper group currently highlighted by homegrown standout Chris Brady, one of the league's top young backstops who's earned buzz as a potential overseas transfer target. This continues a trend of strong goalkeeper development at the club, who also transferred homegrown product Gaga Slonina to Chelsea in 2022 for what was then a club-record fee.

Chicago are looking to improve on a 2023 campaign that saw them miss the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs while finishing 13th in the Eastern Conference (10W-14L-10D, 40 points). They'll kick off their 2024 season on Feb. 24, when they travel to Subaru Park to take on the Philadelphia Union (7:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass).