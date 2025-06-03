Chicago Fire FC plan soccer-specific stadium for 2028 debut

Chicago Fire FC have unveiled plans for a new privately funded, soccer-specific stadium they expect to open in Spring 2028, continuing chairman and owner Joe Mansueto's transformation of the club.
The venue would seat approximately 22,000 fans and be located along the Chicago River just south of Roosevelt Road, acting as the anchor of the city’s future 78th neighborhood.
The project would also include an entertainment district, with the mixed-use development eventually including restaurants, retail, office space, and residential buildings, along with green space and an extension of the Chicago Riverwalk.
“A world-class city deserves a world-class football club – with a world-class home to match. We're building one at The 78," said Mansueto.
"Our privately funded stadium is purpose-built for soccer to give our players an edge and our fans an incredible matchday experience. This development will be transformative for both the Chicago Fire FC and the city of Chicago. Our new stadium will be the anchor of this new neighborhood which will build community, create thousands of jobs, and have a significant positive economic impact."
Reshaping the future
Construction at The 78 is anticipated to begin by the end of 2025. The estimated cost of the stadium is an expected $650 million; it will feature a natural grass surface.
The stadium’s location is easily accessible from public transportation and will ultimately be part of a 62-acre site.
“Joe Mansueto isn’t just building a soccer stadium – he’s reshaping the future of soccer in Chicago,” said MLS Commissioner Don Garber.
“This is one of the most ambitious stadium projects in Major League Soccer history, and a powerful reflection of Joe’s extraordinary commitment to the Fire, the fans, and the city. I toured the site recently, and there’s no doubt that this will be a transformative moment for the club and a landmark for Chicago sports.”
Historic club
A Chicago-area native, Mansueto became a partial owner of the Fire in 2018 and full owner in 2019.
He's since invested heavily in the club, ranging from Designated Player signings and appointing head coach/director of football Gregg Berhalter to infrastructure like the Endeavor Health Performance Center and The 78 stadium project.
The Fire moved back Soldier Field in 2020, occupying the downtown venue alongside the NFL's Chicago Bears. Beforehand, the club played at SeatGeek Stadium in nearby Bridgeview.
Often referred to as a "sleeping giant," the Fire played their first season in 1998 – two years after MLS launched. They won an MLS Cup-US Open Cup double that year and have won an additional three USOC titles, as well as the 2003 Supporters' Shield.