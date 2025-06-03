Chicago Fire FC plan soccer-specific stadium for 2028 debut

Chicago Fire FC have unveiled plans for a new privately funded, soccer-specific stadium they expect to open in Spring 2028, continuing chairman and owner Joe Mansueto's transformation of the club.

The venue would seat approximately 22,000 fans and be located along the Chicago River just south of Roosevelt Road, acting as the anchor of the city’s future 78th neighborhood.

The project would also include an entertainment district, with the mixed-use development eventually including restaurants, retail, office space, and residential buildings, along with green space and an extension of the Chicago Riverwalk.

“A world-class city deserves a world-class football club – with a world-class home to match. We're building one at The 78," said Mansueto.