Chicago Fire: Can the historic club rediscover their flame?

Chicago Fire FC host Inter Miami on Saturday evening (8:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass ), with a bumper crowd expected at Soldier Field and an urgent need for a victory as they hunt a late surge into the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs.

“We were in the same kind of situation last year where we played Miami, sold-out crowd came,” said Fire head coach Frank Klopas on Wednesday. “These are the moments where you got to grasp these opportunities.”

They certainly did so last Oct. 4. While main attraction Lionel Messi missed the match due to injury, those in attendance were treated to five goals as the Men in Red (though they wore navy blue on that occasion) won the Eastern Conference six-pointer in some style, riding a sudden second-half surge to a 4-1 result that pushed them above the playoff line before 62,124 spectators, conversely robbing the Herons of control of their own postseason prospects.

“We've seen our attendance increase 25% year over year. Our sponsorship roster has almost tripled in the last year,” explained Fire President of Business Operations Dave Baldwin to MLSsoccer.com this week. “This weekend, it’s still to be determined if Messi will make an appearance, but we have over 50,000 tickets out for that match. So lots of positives in terms of the local business community and local fans and supporters coming out and showing up for the Fire despite team performance that is not top of the table.

While difficult results have remained for the 13th-place Fire, hope springs anew in the Windy City. This summer’s turnover offers a chance to turn the page again, and this weekend marks their first home game since it all went down. As it turns out, there’s legitimate cause for optimism in the bigger picture.

The Fire lost their final two games and slipped below the line, where they’ve spent most of this season, too. Xherdan Shaqiri, their star that night, remained unable to sustain anything approaching that form and left the club by mutual consent this month. It was a merciful end to one of the most disappointing chapters in MLS’s Designated Player era, accompanied by news that sporting director Georg Heitz, who has yet to oversee a playoff qualification in his four-plus seasons in charge, will depart Chicago at year’s end .

Investment mode

Amid all the disruption COVID-19 inflicted on professional soccer across North America and the entire planet, Chicago weathered more than their share considering how its timing marred their 2020 move back to Soldier Field after owner Joe Mansueto spent upwards of $65 million to buy out their lease at SeatGeek Stadium to return to downtown. A huge turnout was slated for their first game back at the Lakefront since 2005, only for the global pandemic to scotch the occasion and blunt any hopes of ensuring momentum.

It’s taken time, and Klopas is the first to point out that winning makes it all work better, but the soccer-mad city seems to be taking notice of their team. There were zero annual suite holders at Soldier Field when Baldwin arrived at CF97 at the start of 2023; today there are 48. A source with knowledge tells MLSsoccer.com that the Fire’s revenues have more than doubled over the past two years, a rate of growth second only to Miami’s and, perhaps, a sign of awakening for one of the league’s longest-sleeping giants.

Mansueto remains in investment mode. His 2021 acquisition of Swiss club FC Lugano has provided a useful European affiliate, with a pipeline of players moving in both directions, to say nothing of the Bianconeri’s upturn in fortunes: Lugano have since won the Swiss Cup, finished runners-up in the Swiss Super League and repeatedly qualified for UEFA continental competitions.

Meanwhile, the Fire are splashing around $100 million on a new training ground, the Endeavor Health Performance Center, currently under construction in the Roosevelt Square neighborhood on the city’s Near West Side. It’s slated to open by year’s end, and the Fire expect transformational effects.