Chelsea vs. LAFC: How to watch, stream Club World Cup match

LAFC begin their 2025 FIFA Club World Cup campaign against English Premier League giants Chelsea on Monday, June 16 at Atlanta United 's Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

This summer's expanded Club World Cup features 32 teams from six confederations vying for silverware and portions of the unprecedented $1 billion prize pool . The final is set for July 13 at MetLife Stadium.

In Group D action, the Black & Gold will also face ES Tunis (Tunisia) at Nashville SC 's GEODIS Park on June 20 before closing out the group stage at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida against Flamengo (Brazil) on June 24. The top two teams per group reach the knockout phase.

The Blues boast a star-studded squad, headlined by the likes of Cole Palmer, Enzo Fernández and Moisés Caicedo. This summer, they acquired rising English striker Liam Delap from Ipswich Town for reportedly around $40.6 million.

In the Premier League, Chelsea reclaimed a top-four spot after missing out on Champions League qualification in the previous two years. Head coach Enzo Maresca found a recipe for success during his first season in West London, building on the work of his predecessor and current USMNT manager, Mauricio Pochettino.

A member of the traditional "Big Six" English clubs, Chelsea are among the most successful teams in the country with 35 major pieces of silverware. That includes a Club World Cup title in 2021, as well as lifting the 2025 UEFA Conference League in late May.

How they qualified: FIFA Club World Cup play-in winners

LAFC were the last team to qualify for the Club World Cup, courtesy of their epic 2-1 comeback victory over LIGA MX powerhouse Club América in the play-in match. Denis Bouanga was the hero at BMO Stadium after Igor Jesus' late equalizer forced extra time.

Now, the Black & Gold will look to increase their global profile and chart a tournament run. This comes during Steve Cherundolo's final season in Los Angeles, with the head coach returning to Germany at season's end.