Charlotte FC sign homegrown midfielder Aron John

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing

Charlotte FC have signed homegrown midfielder Aron John to a first-team contract through June 2028 with an option for 2028-29, the club announced Tuesday.

The 20-year-old becomes Charlotte’s fourth academy graduate to earn a homegrown contract, joining Nimfasha Berchimas, Jack Neeley and Brian Romero.

“We continue to see growth within our organization as more of our young players progress through the pro player pathway with Aron being the latest graduate,” said Charlotte general manager Zoran Krneta.

“Aron has quickly risen since he arrived in our Academy four years ago, and we believe there will be continued positive progression as he takes the next step with the first team.”

John was a standout with Charlotte FC's MLS NEXT Pro affiliate Crown Legacy FC, contributing 9g/14a in 52 games.