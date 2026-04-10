Charlotte FC sign forward Rodolfo Aloko

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing

Charlotte FC have signed forward Rodolfo Aloko through June 2030 with an option for the 2030-31 MLS season, the club announced Friday.

The 19-year-old Benin international has starred for MLS NEXT Pro affiliate Crown Legacy FC. He will occupy a U22 Initiative roster spot.

Aloko was originally acquired last September from Croatian club NK Kustošija on a contract with Crown Legacy. He remained in Croatia through the end of 2025.

"Rodolfo is another example of our growing list of young talents coming through our development pathway, and we are happy to see him move so quickly to the first team,” said Zoran Krneta, Charlotte's general manager.

"When we signed him in September, we knew he was a promising, young talent, but needed to settle into a new market. We've been impressed with his performances during the preseason, with Crown Legacy and at AFCON with Benin.