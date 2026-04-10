Charlotte FC sign forward Rodolfo Aloko

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing
Charlotte FC have signed forward Rodolfo Aloko through June 2030 with an option for the 2030-31 MLS season, the club announced Friday.
The 19-year-old Benin international has starred for MLS NEXT Pro affiliate Crown Legacy FC. He will occupy a U22 Initiative roster spot.
Aloko was originally acquired last September from Croatian club NK Kustošija on a contract with Crown Legacy. He remained in Croatia through the end of 2025.
"Rodolfo is another example of our growing list of young talents coming through our development pathway, and we are happy to see him move so quickly to the first team,” said Zoran Krneta, Charlotte's general manager.
"When we signed him in September, we knew he was a promising, young talent, but needed to settle into a new market. We've been impressed with his performances during the preseason, with Crown Legacy and at AFCON with Benin.
"His versatility at the forward positions with great physical attributes and an extremely strong work ethic will continue to keep his ceiling high."
Aloko leads MLS NEXT Pro with eight goal contributions (6g/2a) through five matchdays. He was named the MLS NEXT Pro Player of the Month for March 2026.
Aloko has earned seven caps with Benin and helped power their Round of 16 appearance at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations.
READ MORE: MLS Transfer Tracker