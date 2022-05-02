Charlotte FC sign forward Kerwin Vargas from Portugal's CD Feirense

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing
Charlotte FC have signed forward Kerwin Vargas from Portuguese side C.D. Feirense as a U22 Initiative player, the expansion club announced Monday.
The 20-year-old Colombian attacker has joined through the 2024 MLS season with option years for 2025-26.
The move, completed ahead of the Primary Transfer Window closing Wednesday (May 4), makes Vargas Charlotte’s second U22 Initiative signing alongside Brazilian forward Vinicius Mello.
“We’re excited to finalize the transfer of Kerwin to Charlotte FC ahead of the transfer window closing later this week. He has quickly proven to be a goalscoring threat at the professional level during his first season in Portugal and has the potential to grow into a well-rounded forward in this league,” sporting director Zoran Krneta said in a release.
“He’s a pacey, direct forward who can play on the wing or at striker and is a courageous competitor. He is excited about the move to Charlotte where he can continue to grow into his own in senior football and we look forward to welcoming him in the coming weeks.”
Vargas has scored seven goals across 28 appearances in league play for C.D. Feirense, which competes in Portugal's second division. In his first season as a professional, he’s won six Man of the Match awards during the 2021-22 campaign.
Aside from Vargas and Mello, Charlotte have invested heavily in the final third, with their U22 signings joining Polish international forwards Karol Swiderski and Kamil Jozwiak. They're both Designated Players.
They've also traded for at least two forwards, previously acquiring Daniel Rios from Nashville SC. Their move for Andre Shinyashki from the Colorado Rapids, as reported by MLSsoccer.com's Tom Bogert, is yet to be announced.