Charlotte FC sign forward Kerwin Vargas from Portugal's CD Feirense

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing

Charlotte FC have signed forward Kerwin Vargas from Portuguese side C.D. Feirense as a U22 Initiative player, the expansion club announced Monday.

The 20-year-old Colombian attacker has joined through the 2024 MLS season with option years for 2025-26.

The move, completed ahead of the Primary Transfer Window closing Wednesday (May 4), makes Vargas Charlotte’s second U22 Initiative signing alongside Brazilian forward Vinicius Mello.

“We’re excited to finalize the transfer of Kerwin to Charlotte FC ahead of the transfer window closing later this week. He has quickly proven to be a goalscoring threat at the professional level during his first season in Portugal and has the potential to grow into a well-rounded forward in this league,” sporting director Zoran Krneta said in a release.