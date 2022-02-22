Charlotte FC sign collegiate standouts George Marks, Koa Santos

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signings
Charlotte FC have signed goalkeeper George Marks and defender Koa Santos through the 2022 season with club options from 2023-25, the club announced Tuesday.
Marks was a third-round selection in the 2022 MLS SuperDraft presented by adidas, while Santos went undrafted.
“We’re excited to sign both George and Koa to their first professional contracts. The pair have shown impressive work ethics throughout the preseason, and both earned their opportunities to be part of our inaugural roster,” sporting director Zoran Krneta said in a release. “George and Koa have proven to our technical staff they are ready to become professional footballers through their play in training and friendlies, and we’re excited to see them both develop with us at Charlotte FC.”
Marks, 22, spent the last three years as the starting goalkeeper for Clemson University, leading them to the 2021 NCAA national championship as a senior. He recorded 47 wins, 21 shutouts and 6,031 minutes for the Tigers, which were all good for third all-time in program history.
Santos, 22, spent four years at San Diego State University, where he appeared in 58 games with 40 starts. The Hawaii native also led the Portland Timbers U23s to the 2021 Western Conference Championship in USL League Two.
Charlotte FC visit D.C. United in their inaugural regular-season match as part of MLS is Back weekend this Saturday (6 pm ET | MLS LIVE on ESPN+).