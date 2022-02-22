Charlotte FC sign collegiate standouts George Marks, Koa Santos

“We’re excited to sign both George and Koa to their first professional contracts. The pair have shown impressive work ethics throughout the preseason, and both earned their opportunities to be part of our inaugural roster,” sporting director Zoran Krneta said in a release. “George and Koa have proven to our technical staff they are ready to become professional footballers through their play in training and friendlies, and we’re excited to see them both develop with us at Charlotte FC.”