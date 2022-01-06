Transfer Tracker

Charlotte FC sign Chris Hegardt after acquiring Homegrown rights from Seattle

By Tom Bogert @tombogert

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing

  • CLT receive: Chris Hegardt
  • SEA receive: At least $50,000 GAM

Charlotte FC have signed midfielder Chris Hegardt to a homegrown contract, the expansion club announced Thursday.

Charlotte acquired his homegrown priority rights from the Seattle Sounders in exchange for $50,000 General Allocation Money plus an additional $50k GAM if certain performance-based incentives are met.

Hegardt, 20, spent two seasons with Georgetown University where he had three goals and six assists in 31 matches. This year, they won the Big East conference tournament and advanced to the final four of the national tournament. He was part of the Sounders academy and made 17 appearances with Seattle's USL Championship affiliate, Tacoma Defiance.

“Chris was a midfielder we really liked as we evaluated college players across the country in advance of the 2022 MLS SuperDraft, and we’re delighted to have signed him to an MLS contract. We believe there are good players throughout the U.S. at the college level, and to acquire Chris prior to the draft was very important,” sporting director Zoran Krneta said in a club statement. “He had professional experience during his time in Seattle and adding him as a Homegrown player lets us maintain roster flexibility as we continue to build out our inaugural squad.”

Hegardt will occupy a supplemental roster spot on Charlotte's inaugural roster. Charlotte FC now have 19 players on the roster.

