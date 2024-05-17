Charlotte FC's Ashley Westwood wins Goal of the Matchday

Charlotte FC midfielder Ashley Westwood has won AT&T Goal of the Matchday honors for Matchday 14 thanks to a blistering and dipping free kick that secured a 1-0 victory at Chicago Fire FC .

3rd place, Hernán López (17.3%): The San Jose Earthquakes club-record signing scored his second goal in as many matches, keeping his form up with a chip from midfield in a 4-2 loss over the Portland Timbers.

4th place, Julián Carranza (8.6%): Carranza brought up the rear in the fan vote, with his free kick that nearly sparked a comeback for the Philadelphia Union in their eventual 2-1 home defeat to New York City FC