GAME ON: Voting opens for 2025 MLS All-Star Game

Online voting for the 2025 MLS All-Star Game has opened and will continue through 11:59 pm PT on Wednesday, June 11.
The annual summer showcase will feature the MLS All-Stars against a team of All-Stars from Mexico’s top soccer league, LIGA MX, on Wednesday, July 23 at Austin FC’s Q2 Stadium (9 pm ET | MLS Season Pass).
MLS All-Star Voting Process
In total, 26 players will be selected for the All-Star Game - ticket info
- 12 players determined by a vote of MLS fans, players and media (one-third each).
- 12 players selected by MLS All-Star head coach Nico Estévez of host club Austin FC.
- 2 players selected by MLS Commissioner Don Garber.
Players, fans and media will cast their votes for 11 players in a 4-1-2-3 formation: one goalkeeper, one right back, two center backs, one left back, one defensive midfielder, two attacking midfielders and three forwards/wingers.
Selecting the 12th player via voting:
- The top players from each position (combined vote – 11 total) will be named All-Stars.
- The 12th player selected will be the player who received the next-highest total of overall votes.
Ballot details
To qualify for the ballot, players must have appeared in at least 50 percent of their club's matches this season when the ballot was created on May 15, following Matchday 13.
Non-qualifying players still eligible: Players who did not qualify for the ballot are still eligible for selection by MLS All-Star head coach Nico Estévez or MLS Commissioner Don Garber.
Players will be selected in seven positions: goalkeeper, right back, center back, left back, defensive midfielder, attacking midfielder, and forward/winger. MLS reviewed participation metrics from the 2025 season to categorize players in the positions where they are most utilized.
15 days of voting
Fans can vote on MLSsoccer.com.
- Voting starts: May 28 - Noon ET
- Voting ends: June 11 - 11:59 pm PT / 2:59 am ET (June 12)
- Fans are encouraged to share their picks on social media
MLS All-Star Captain Fan Vote
While voting, fans nominate one of their 11 selections as the MLS All-Star captain.
Of the players selected for the 2025 MLS All-Star Team, the four players with the most captain nominations (fan vote) are placed on a ballot and eligible to be selected by fans as the MLS All-Star captain.
The voting for the MLS All-Star Captain Fan Vote presented by Captain Morgan opens July 3.