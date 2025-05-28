GAME ON: Voting opens for 2025 MLS All-Star Game

Online voting for the 2025 MLS All-Star Game has opened and will continue through 11:59 pm PT on Wednesday, June 11.

The annual summer showcase will feature the MLS All-Stars against a team of All-Stars from Mexico’s top soccer league, LIGA MX, on Wednesday, July 23 at Austin FC ’s Q2 Stadium (9 pm ET | MLS Season Pass ).

Players, fans and media will cast their votes for 11 players in a 4-1-2-3 formation: one goalkeeper, one right back, two center backs, one left back, one defensive midfielder, two attacking midfielders and three forwards/wingers.

In total, 26 players will be selected for the All-Star Game - ticket info

Ballot details

To qualify for the ballot, players must have appeared in at least 50 percent of their club's matches this season when the ballot was created on May 15, following Matchday 13.

Non-qualifying players still eligible: Players who did not qualify for the ballot are still eligible for selection by MLS All-Star head coach Nico Estévez or MLS Commissioner Don Garber.