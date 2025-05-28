By the numbers: 2025 MLS All-Star favorites

No right back is more deserving of making the All-Star squad than Alex Freeman , who leads players in his position in non-penalty xG+xA per 90 minutes. The 20-year-old is truly elite at creating chances for his teammates from both the wing and the halfspace and has the close control to create his own shots, too. The Orlando City homegrown is a star in the making.

Andy Najar has been brilliant during his return to MLS, functioning as a progression and creation machine on the right side of B.J. Callaghan’s back four. The Honduran international is the definition of an attacking threat, sitting in the 92nd percentile in touches per 90 among outside backs, the 99th percentile for successful take-ons and the 90th percentile for xA. Don’t we want as many of those in an All-Star game as possible?