By the numbers: 2025 MLS All-Star favorites

Pick out the spot where your voting sticker is going to go, people. It’s time to cast your ballot for the 2025 MLS All-Star Game between MLS and LIGA MX on July 23 at Austin FC's Q2 Stadium (9 pm ET | MLS Season Pass).
Using data as my guide (yes, I pushed up my glasses after typing those words), I’ve assembled some standout players worthy of an All-Star nod. Is there some selective stat picking? No doubt. But do each of the candidates presented below have a legitimate case to be All-Stars this season? You bet.
As determined by this year’s selection process, I'm spotlighting several favorites in the following position groups: goalkeeper, center back, right back, left back, defensive midfielder, attacking midfielder and forward/winger. All data is from FBref unless otherwise noted.
Carlos Coronel, New York Red Bulls
Though he’s gone under the radar due to his spot on a mid-table Red Bulls team, Carlos Coronel has been the premier shot-stopper in MLS this year. The Paraguayan international has carried over his form from last year’s Audi MLS Cup Playoffs, saving six goals more than expected this season, good for the highest mark of any goalkeeper. Coronel has been better than glue for RBNY and deserves a reward for his efforts.
Matt Freese, New York City FC
Sure, this is kind of a make-up pick for Freese not making last year’s All-Star squad after his breakout season for New York City FC. But he's been elite yet again in 2025, saving nearly a quarter of a goal over expected per 90 minutes and ranking third at his position in American Soccer Analysis’ goals added metric.
Honorable mentions: Sean Johnson (Toronto FC), Daniel (San Jose Earthquakes)
Tristan Blackmon, Vancouver Whitecaps FC
Amid the best season of his professional career, Tristan Blackmon has thrived as half of Jesper Sørensen’s center back pairing. He’s the fourth-highest-rated central defender in MLS based on American Soccer Analysis' net goals added ranking – a metric that measures, among other things, how often the opposition is allowed to create danger in a defensive player’s part of the field. With his defensive smarts and on-ball threat for the best team in the league, Blackmon looks like a bona fide All-Star pick.
Noah Eile, New York Red Bulls
It’s hard to imagine Noah Eile having a better bounce-back from his MLS Cup struggles than the season he’s having right now. The 22-year-old Swede has solidified himself as a ball-progression machine, ranking in the 91st percentile for progressive passes and the 93rd for progressive carries per 90 among his positional peers. Toss in some defensive improvement and you have an elite center back.
Honorable mentions: Yevhen Cheberko (Columbus Crew), Nicolás Romero (Minnesota United FC)
Alex Freeman, Orlando City
No right back is more deserving of making the All-Star squad than Alex Freeman, who leads players in his position in non-penalty xG+xA per 90 minutes. The 20-year-old is truly elite at creating chances for his teammates from both the wing and the halfspace and has the close control to create his own shots, too. The Orlando City homegrown is a star in the making.
Andy Najar, Nashville SC
Andy Najar has been brilliant during his return to MLS, functioning as a progression and creation machine on the right side of B.J. Callaghan’s back four. The Honduran international is the definition of an attacking threat, sitting in the 92nd percentile in touches per 90 among outside backs, the 99th percentile for successful take-ons and the 90th percentile for xA. Don’t we want as many of those in an All-Star game as possible?
Honorable mentions: Mo Farsi (Columbus Crew), Luca Orellano (FC Cincinnati)
Max Arfsten, Columbus Crew
That Max Arfsten has played a few minutes this year as a full-on left-sided attacker in a front three tells you what you need to know about his threat from the left wingback spot. He leads all outside backs in non-penalty xG+xA and possesses an on-ball comfort that few others at his position in MLS can match.
Ryan Hollingshead, LAFC
Is this Ryan Hollingshead assist still living rent-free in my head days after El Tráfico? Mhmm.
Does that play encapsulate some of what makes the right-footed left back so dangerous for LAFC? Mhmm.
Constantly looking to occupy dangerous spaces, Hollingshead is second behind Arfsten among left backs in value created via receiving, according to American Soccer Analysis, making him a multi-faceted weapon.
Honorable mentions: Kai Wagner (Philadelphia Union), Jordi Alba (Inter Miami CF)
Cristian Roldan, Seattle Sounders
A true two-way threat at the base of the Sounders’ midfield, Cristian Roldan has shone with his progressive passing and defensive work rate this year. He’s inside the top 20 players at his position for passing value and interrupting value – think tackles, interceptions, etc. – based on American Soccer Analysis' goals added metric.
Beau Leroux, San Jose Earthquakes
Not the name you expected to see, huh? The 2024 MLS SuperDraft pick has been one of the quiet superstars of the season to date, shining as half of Bruce Arena’s double pivot in San Jose. Among his central midfield peers, the 21-year-old American is in the 90th percentile or higher in: non-penalty goals, assists, non-penalty xG, successful take-ons, dribblers tackled, interceptions and ball recoveries. Leroux is in the 75th percentile or higher in a host of other stats. The guy is a monster. He’s earned a trip to Austin this summer.
Honorable mentions: Sebastian Berhalter (Vancouver Whitecaps FC), Keaton Parks (New York City FC)
Pep Biel, Charlotte FC
While Charlotte have slipped over the last month, Pep Biel has been a shining light in Dean Smith’s side. The Spaniard does perhaps the most important job of an attacking midfielder better than any of his peers: he passes the rock with unbelievable skill. According to American Soccer Analysis' goals added metric, Biel leads attacking midfielders in passing value created in 2025.
Brian Gutiérrez, Chicago Fire FC
Brian Gutiérrez is playing the best ball of his career, thriving as the most advanced member of Gregg Berhalter’s midfield trio. The 21-year-old leads attacking midfielders in net goals added, providing top-five value on both sides of the ball. Gutiérrez has finally made The Leap™.
Honorable mentions: Pedro Vite (Vancouver Whitecaps FC), Joaquín Pereyra (Minnesota United FC)
I couldn’t stop myself from highlighting a trio of players in this section. This trio could well start the All-Star game!
Lionel Messi, Inter Miami CF
Duh? Though his boxscore stats aren’t what they were last season, Lionel Messi has still been wildly dominant by the underlying numbers. His non-penalty xG+xA per 90 tally (a staggering 0.85) is barely down from 2024 and puts him fifth in the entire league. There’s no doubt Inter Miami's captain will be an All-Star.
Anders Dreyer, San Diego FC
Perhaps the most Messi-esque player in the league outside of the man himself, Anders Dreyer has been San Diego FC’s biggest weapon during their expansion season. He’s likely to cut inside from the left, happy to drop deep and has a wildly skillful left foot. Among wingers in MLS, the Danish international is tops in non-penalty xG+xA per 90.
Hugo Cuypers, Chicago Fire FC
The latest striker to benefit from playing for Berhalter at club level, Hugo Cuypers is thriving as the Chicago Fire’s No. 9. He leads the entire league – not just strikers – in non-penalty xG this season and brings best-in-class dribbling value to the table, too, based on American Soccer Analysis' goals added statistic. Cuypers is a handful, folks.
Honorable mentions: Denis Bouanga (LAFC), Brian White (Vancouver Whitecaps FC), Hirving Lozano (San Diego FC)