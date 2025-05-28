MLS All-Star 2025: Which players deserve your vote?

It’s time to vote for the 2025 MLS All-Star squad.
With 30 teams and so much quality in both conferences, determining which 11 players make your ballot is no easy task. But I’m giving it my best go and spotlighting who could feature this summer against LIGA MX’s best.
First, let me address the elephant in the room: Lionel Messi is the best player in MLS and is a no-brainer to be at the All-Star Game. But to shout out other top guys who maybe won't be at Q2 Stadium and deserve to be, Inter Miami’s No. 10 isn’t on my list.
I’ve also got several honorable mentions who narrowly missed out either due to space or how their position is classified. At striker, there’s Kévin Denkey (Cincinnati), Chicho Arango (San Jose), Tani Oluwaseyi (Minnesota) and Alonso Martínez (NYCFC). Then in midfield, I’ve got Albert Rusnák (Seattle), Quinn Sullivan (Philadelphia) and Emil Forsberg (Red Bulls).
Dayne St. Clair, Minnesota United FC
St. Clair leads the league with seven clean sheets and is a huge reason why Minnesota are on pace for a home playoff spot. He’s always there for a big save when needed and makes the hard plays look easy. I can’t wait to see him play for Canada at the Gold Cup this summer.
Honorable mentions
It was really hard to pick two other goalkeepers, but I’ll give the nod to Pedro Gallese (Orlando) and Zack Steffen (Colorado). Gallese is enjoying his best season in MLS, and Steffen is firmly back in the USMNT picture thanks to his standout performances.
Tristan Blackmon, Vancouver Whitecaps FC
Blackmon has gone from being a dependable center back to arguably the MLS Defender of the Year favorite. He’s a huge reason why Vancouver are leading the Supporters’ Shield race and are in the Concacaf Champions Cup final. Whether it’s 1v1 defending, breaking lines with his passing and dribbling, or organizing the group – he consistently performs at a high level. It’s no surprise Canada are looking to add him ahead of the 2026 World Cup.
Jakob Glesnes, Philadelphia Union
Philly took a risk in moving on from Jack Elliott, prompting questions about who would slot in alongside Glesnes. The answer is it doesn't matter because Glesnes has been the rock and the constant for a Union backline that’s only conceded 17 goals. He's had a resurgent season and is reminding everyone why he was the 2022 MLS Defender of the Year.
Honorable mentions
From the Eastern Conference: Mamadou Fofana has come in and steadied New England's defense, and Miles Robinson remains stellar for Cincinnati. From the Western Conference: Michael Boxall’s experience and leadership are huge for Minnesota, and Ranko Veselinović deserves a ton of credit for Vancouver’s rise.
Alex Freeman, Orlando City
The more I watch Freeman, the more impressed I am. His skill in the attack is phenomenal and he ticks every box you want in an elite, high-level fullback: he's tall, he's strong, he's athletic, he's physical. And how Orlando have him drift into the midfield when they want to overload, then flare out wide when needed, it gives them so much tactical flexibility. Get your Alex Freeman stock while you can, folks.
Honorable mentions
Sergi Palencia (LAFC) has been super reliable all year, and Andy Najar (Nashville) has been incredible since returning to MLS.
Daniel Lovitz, Nashville SC
Lovitz is having the best season of his career at age 33. B.J. Callaghan has unlocked the attacking potential he's always had, while also remaining a strong presence in the back line for one of the best defenses in the league. Lovitz has also contributed a couple of timely goals and chipped in four assists.
Honorable mentions
Max Arfsten (Columbus) and Kai Wagner (Philadelphia) are both deserving of shouts. Arfsten keeps developing on both sides of the ball, and arguably no fullback in MLS provides better service than Wagner.
Jeppe Tverskov, San Diego FC
I’ll call myself out: I thought San Diego were set for a rough expansion season, and I had no idea who Tverskov was when they announced him as one of their first signings. How wrong was I? Tverskov has been everything San Diego could have wanted in a defensive midfielder and is basically the key to how they play. He shields the defense, is comfortable on the ball in possession, has an unbelievable range of passing and is the metronome through which they build all of their attacks. And he's doing it for a new team that I didn't give a chance to.
Honorable mentions
It’s a double cheat pick… I couldn’t separate these guys! Danley Jean Jacques and Jovan Lukic are perfect as dual 8s for Philadelphia. Andrés Cubas and Sebastian Berhalter provide tons of quality in both directions for Vancouver.
Evander, FC Cincinnati
In a year where nobody is head and shoulders above the rest in the MVP race, I think Evander leads the way. He's the creative fulcrum for Cincy and is a player you pay money to see. We thought it might take him some time to adjust after arriving from Portland, but he's hit the ground running. He scores unbelievable goals, has incredible vision and hasn't even fully gotten on the same page as Kévin Denkey yet. Once these two start to combine more, they'll be extremely dangerous.
Martín Ojeda, Orlando City
After a scorching start to the season, it's not often you see a coach bench his No. 10. Then when Ojeda came back into Orlando’s lineup? His reaction was amazing with four goals in the next two games. That's the type of player you want to build your team around. He's got 11 goal contributions and is at the heart of everything Orlando do well in the attack.
Honorable mention
Pep Biel has been Charlotte's most consistent attacker and found his stride after a half-season loan last year. Carles Gil keeps producing at an elite level for New England, and Djordje Mihailovic repeatedly delivers for Colorado. We also can’t forget Diego Luna – he’s the best player on Real Salt Lake and is a rising USMNT star.
Cristian Espinoza, San Jose Earthquakes
It's hard to imagine Espinoza improving on what he's shown the last few years, but he's having the best season of his career. He leads the league in key passes and is the biggest reason why Chicho Arango and Josef Martínez seemingly have chance after chance every game. He’s also a true ironman with consecutive starts. In an era of constant squad rotation and players needing their minutes managed, Espinoza’s durability in San Jose is so impressive.
Honorable mention
Probably the hardest call of this story? Not having Anders Dreyer (San Diego) as a starter. If he’s not an All-Star, I might need to send a sternly worded letter! I also want to shout out Marco Pašalić, who’s been spectacular as Orlando's Facundo Torres replacement.
Denis Bouanga, LAFC
Any time Bouanga steps on the field, even if he's not at his best, he's still the most dangerous player out there. After a slow start to the season, his rise and uptick in form have coincided with LAFC's unbeaten run. He seemingly never gets tired and continues to score massive goals, including in El Tráfico.
Honorable mention
Antony (Portland) has leveled up this year with assists and end product. And we’d be remiss not to highlight Chucky Lozano, who’s proven exactly why San Diego made him their first DP signing.
Tai Baribo, Philadelphia Union
Ever since he's gotten consistent minutes in Philadelphia, Baribo’s been on fire in front of goal. He's leading the Golden Boot race for one of the league’s best teams and is a true fox in the box. Baribo is a fantastic finisher who can score with either foot, and four of his 13 goals are game-winners.
Honorable mentions
Let’s not overthink this one. Brian White (Vancouver) and Hugo Cuypers (Chicago) are always in promising spots and need just one chance to leave their mark.