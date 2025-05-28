MLS All-Star 2025: Which players deserve your vote?

I’ll call myself out: I thought San Diego were set for a rough expansion season, and I had no idea who Tverskov was when they announced him as one of their first signings. How wrong was I? Tverskov has been everything San Diego could have wanted in a defensive midfielder and is basically the key to how they play. He shields the defense, is comfortable on the ball in possession, has an unbelievable range of passing and is the metronome through which they build all of their attacks. And he's doing it for a new team that I didn't give a chance to.