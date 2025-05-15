Philadelphia Union: Tai Baribo named Player of the Matchday

Tai Baribo played savior to complete the Philadelphia Union 's thrilling 3-2 comeback win over LA Galaxy and earn MLS Player of the Matchday presented by Michelob Ultra honors for Matchday 13.

In the process, Baribo became the fastest Union player to score 10 goals in a single season, surpassing Jack McInerney (2013).

Shortly after halftime, he powerfully whipped his head around a peachy cross to guide an unstoppable equalizer into the mesh, giving the Subaru Park faithful hope of victory. Baribo rewarded that faith in stoppage time with a second headed goal at the back post to complete the second two-goal comeback win in club history.

The Israeli international netted a brace to catapult himself back atop the Golden Boot presented by Audi race with 10 goals.

This is Baribo's second Player of the Matchday award this season, making him the first player to be recognized twice in 2025. He was first honored following Matchday 2 after netting his second career MLS hat trick during a 4-1 victory over FC Cincinnati.

Earlier this year, the striker was named MLS Player of the Month for February and March.

Baribo and the Union will continue to chase first place in the Eastern Conference when they visit Atlanta United on Saturday for Matchday 14 (7:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass, EA SPORTS FC Mobile). They currently sit second in the East with 26 points (8W-3L-2D).