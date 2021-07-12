Charlotte FC add former NYCFC assistant to Miguel Angel Ramirez's coaching staff

By Tom Bogert @tombogert

Charlotte FC have named Christian Lattanzio as an assistant coach on Miguel Angel Ramirez's inaugural staff, the club announced Monday. He's the first addition to Ramirez's coaching staff and will also work closely with the club's academy staff in the development of young players.

Lattanzio, 49, previously was an assistant with NYCFC under Patrick Vieira from 2016-18 then joined the Frenchman at OGC Nice in Ligue 1 from 2018-20. He also worked for Manchester City as technical coordinator for their Elite Development Squad. Vieira was let go by Nice in 2020 and was recently named Crystal Palace manager.

“We are very excited to welcome Christian to the team,” sporting director Zoran Krneta said in a club statement. "Christian has significant experience with the MLS and will bring invaluable knowledge and expertise to Miguel’s coaching team. His soccer values, philosophy and most importantly style of play are aligned with the Club, which make him a great addition to Charlotte FC.”

Charlotte officially appointed Ramirez head coach last week.

“I feel privileged to join Charlotte FC’s coaching staff, it is the right moment to experience again the MLS culture as the club’s ambitions match my goals,” said Lattanzio. “I am committed to working with Miguel and the entire team to play a competitive, entertaining game. It is impressive to see the growth of soccer in the United States and the passion of the fans inspires me to do my best.”

Charlotte's inaugural MLS roster is coming into focus. They have signed defenders Christian Fuchs, Adam Armour and Jan Sobociński, and midfielders Brandt Bronico, Sergio Ruiz and Riley McGree.

