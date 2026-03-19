San Diego FC, Philadelphia Union eliminated in Champions Cup

San Diego FC and the Philadelphia Union were both eliminated in the Concacaf Champions Cup Round of 16 with defeats in Mexico on Wednesday night.

Then, Jesús Gallardo slammed a fourth goal past Duran Ferree in stoppage time to seal Diablos Rojos spot in the quarterfinals, where they'll face either the LA Galaxy or Mount Pleasant.

Toluca doubled their advantage in the game on a cheeky backheel by Paulinho in the 56th minute before Angulo netted his second goal three minutes later.

The back-to-back LIGA MX champions leveled the aggregate series with the opening goal two minutes from halftime as Jesús Angulo capitalized on a San Diego defensive miscue.

After a stunning 3-2 defeat at Snapdragon Stadium in the first leg, Toluca FC rallied for a 4-0 victory at Estadio Nemesio Díez, advancing 6-3 on aggregate.

Club América 1, Philadelphia Union 1

The Philadelphia Union rallied to earn a 1-1 draw in Mexico City, but Club América advance to the quarterfinals 2-1 on aggregate.

Las Águilas will face Nashville SC in the quarterfinals next month.

Following a 1-0 win at Subaru Park, the LIGA MX juggernauts raced ahead inside of the opening 10 minutes on a headed goal by Rodrigo Dourado.

Twice in the first half the hosts thought they were going to double their lead, but an Alex Zendejas goal and a possible penalty kick were both wiped out following video review.

The Union leveled the match on a Jesús Bueno penalty kick after Frankie Westfield was taken down by Zendejas in the box.

Philadelphia had Club América on the ropes for stretches of the second half, but couldn't deliver the knockout punch.

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