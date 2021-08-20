Charlie Davies: If Alan Pulido is healthy, Sporting KC “has a shot" at MLS Cup

Sporting Kansas City have more than staked their claim as a Western Conference frontrunner in 2021, but just how far can Peter Vermes' group go when it's all said and done?

Health permitting, all the way to MLS Cup, co-host Charlie Davies voiced in Extratime's latest episode when discussing SKC's upcoming Heineken Rivalry Week matchup with Minnesota United FC this Saturday (3:30 pm ET | ESPN, ESPN Deportes). Peter Vermes' team is currently second in the Western Conference standings with 38 points, just one off the pace of the Seattle Sounders through 20 games.