LA Galaxy's Gastón Brugman named MLS Cup 2024 MVP pres. by Audi

Brugman's line-splitting pass for Joseph Paintsil 's ninth-minute opener sparked the hosts, and Dejan Joveljić doubled the lead four minutes later. Sean Nealis pulled one back for RBNY shortly before the half-hour mark, but LA held on in the second half to end their 10-year title drought.

Amid Puig's injury absence ( ACL tear ) in Saturday's final against the New York Red Bulls , Brugman got the start from head coach Greg Vanney and gave an inspired performance in midfield as the Galaxy clinched a record sixth MLS Cup with a 2-1 victory at Dignity Health Sports Park.

The Uruguayan midfielder started just 12 regular-season matches for LA in 2024. But with a sixth MLS Cup on the line, he stepped in for Puig and bossed the midfield for 75 minutes before being replaced by Marco Reus.

"This is an amazing day. I waited for this moment a long time," Brugman told MLS Season Pass after the final whistle. "I'm really happy for the fans, for Riqui, for the club, for us. It's an amazing day."

With 26,812 fans rocking DHSP, Brugman was grateful for all the noise and support the Galaxy faithful provided on Saturday and throughout the club's historic 2024 campaign.

"Look at the fans. It's an amazing atmosphere, the stadium, the city. The fans were waiting for this moment," he said. "I'm happy because we are in a good moment, it was a good year.