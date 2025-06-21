CF Montréal transfer Dominic Iankov to Croatian team

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Transfer
CF Montréal have transferred midfielder Dominic Iankov to reigning Croatian Football League champions HNK Rijeka and retain a sell-on percentage, the club announced Saturday.
The 24-year-old Bulgarian international departs Montréal with 2g/2a in 27 appearances over a season and a half. He joined the club in January 2024 from Bulgarian powerhouse Ludogorets.
This year, Iankov played just 29 minutes across three substitute appearances.
Midway through this season, Montréal are last in the Eastern Conference with 11 points. Interim head coach Marco Donadel took over in March after the club parted ways with Laurent Courtois.
