CF Montréal transfer Dominic Iankov to Croatian team

CF Montréal have transferred midfielder Dominic Iankov to reigning Croatian Football League champions HNK Rijeka and retain a sell-on percentage, the club announced Saturday.

The 24-year-old Bulgarian international departs Montréal with 2g/2a in 27 appearances over a season and a half. He joined the club in January 2024 from Bulgarian powerhouse Ludogorets.

This year, Iankov played just 29 minutes across three substitute appearances.