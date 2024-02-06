CF Montréal sign iconic striker Josef Martínez

One of Major League Soccer's greatest-ever strikers has a new home, as CF Montréal announced Tuesday they have signed Josef Martínez .

A 30-year-old Venezuelan international, Martínez has the ninth-most goals (105) in MLS history. He's most renowned for his Atlanta United career (2017-22), winning MLS Cup, Landon Donovan MLS MVP and the Golden Boot presented by Audi during the 2018 season.

Martínez, who was a free agent after playing for Inter Miami CF last year, is under contract through the 2024 season with an option for 2025. The deal uses Targeted Allocation Money (TAM), not a Designated Player spot.

Martínez left Atlanta last winter amid a falling out, also hampered by the lingering effects of a 2020 ACL injury, and ultimately signed with Inter Miami. He finished with 12g/3a in 40 all-competition matches for the Herons, helping them win Leagues Cup and reach the US Open Cup final during that one-year stop.

Inter Miami declined Martínez's contract option last October, creating room to sign iconic Uruguayan striker Luis Suárez and reunite him with Lionel Messi.

Now in Montréal, Martínez joins striker Matías Cóccaro and attacking midfielder Dominik Yankov as final-third additions this offseason. Combined with Kwadwo Opoku, they're figureheads of CFMTL's new-look attack as head coach Laurent Courtois takes the reins.

For his entire MLS career, Martínez has 105g/17a in 161 matches. He's scored 14 goals in 66 games for Venezuela.