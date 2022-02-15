CF Montréal's Wilfried Nancy on hopes for 2022, Concacaf Champions League dreams

CF Montréal were among the most surprising stories in MLS last year, as the Canadian side entered 2021 under the radar yet competed for an Audi MLS Cup Playoffs spot until the final matchday.
That run ended in heartbreak with a 2-0 Decision Day defeat to Orlando City SC that eliminated them from postseason contention. But the competitive showing, along with their Canadian Championship triumph over Toronto FC, served as signs that they're on a positive trajectory under head coach Wilfried Nancy.
Ahead of his second season in charge in Montréal, Nancy joined Extratime host Andrew Wiebe to discuss his hopes and expectations for what's to come. For the Frenchman, better efficiency in front of goal and improved defending can unlock his team's full potential.
"For me, the next step is to do the same and to be more efficient," Nancy said. "Because the way we play, we have a way to play, so I want my team to keep going with that because for me this is the only way.
"We need to be more efficient because last year we didn’t make the playoffs because we conceded soft goals and we missed a lot of tap-ins. Again, it’s normal, because we’re a young team. And you know as a human being you have to live that to progress, to improve. But the way we conceded some goals was difficult, that’s why we didn’t make the playoffs. But the way we play, the way we try to approach each game was the same and I’m really proud about this, so it’s going to be the same this year and hopefully we’ll be able to do better."
By virtue of their Canadian Championship victory, Montréal qualified for the 2022 Concacaf Champions League, which starts on Tuesday with a road matchup against Liga MX side Santos Laguna (10 pm ET | FS2, TUDN in US; OneSoccer in Canada). It presents a difficult challenge, but also an opportunity to make a statement of intent should Montréal advance past the Round of 16.
CFM have made noise in the continental tournament before, reaching the 2015 final, a memory that Nancy looks back upon fondly. The 44-year-old was working as a coach in Montréal's youth academy and recalls how the near-victorious run captured the city and the fanbase – magic he's hoping to regain this time around.
"Good memories. I remember when we faced Santos Laguna, we faced Club America also and we had a lot of fans," Nancy said. "So, the population and the fans, they understand what it means because they lived it. And the fact that we faced these kinds of teams, they saw different football, they saw a different atmosphere. And I know when we played against Club America we had around 45,000 [fans].
"This is what we want to do, these are good memories. We have a history behind that, that’s why everyone knows what it means for us, this is a good competition we want to win."
For the full interview with Nancy, check out the latest episode here.