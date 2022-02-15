CF Montréal's Wilfried Nancy on hopes for 2022, Concacaf Champions League dreams

CF Montréal were among the most surprising stories in MLS last year, as the Canadian side entered 2021 under the radar yet competed for an Audi MLS Cup Playoffs spot until the final matchday.

That run ended in heartbreak with a 2-0 Decision Day defeat to Orlando City SC that eliminated them from postseason contention. But the competitive showing, along with their Canadian Championship triumph over Toronto FC, served as signs that they're on a positive trajectory under head coach Wilfried Nancy.

Ahead of his second season in charge in Montréal, Nancy joined Extratime host Andrew Wiebe to discuss his hopes and expectations for what's to come. For the Frenchman, better efficiency in front of goal and improved defending can unlock his team's full potential.

"For me, the next step is to do the same and to be more efficient," Nancy said. "Because the way we play, we have a way to play, so I want my team to keep going with that because for me this is the only way.