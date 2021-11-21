Recap: CF Montréal 1, Toronto FC 0

CF Montréal are Voyageurs Cup champions for the 11th time in club history. Montréal capped off their 2021 season with a 1-0 win over Toronto FC in the Canadian Championship final Sunday afternoon.
Romell Quioto scored the cup-winning goal at the 72nd minute, allowing Montréal to celebrate a first Canadian Championship title at Stade Saputo since 2014 and clinching a place in the 2022 Concacaf Champions League.
TFC suffered a tough blow early in the game when 2020 MLS MVP Alejandro Pozuelo was forced to sub out with an injury. Ifunanyachi Achara took his place at the 16th minute.
In a battle between two teams that missed out on the Audi 2021 MLS Cup Playoffs, Montréal controlled the pace of the game, outshooting their Canadian Classique rivals 9-1 in the first half but couldn't find the back of the net.
Quentin Westberg kept his team alive throughout the final but Quioto finally found a way past the TFC keeper with a chip from the top of the box.
Jordan Perruzza had the equalizer at the end of his foot in stoppage time but the homegrown hit the post, sinking Toronto's chances at forcing a penalty shootout.
Goals
- 72' — MTL — Romell Quioto
Three Things
- THE BIG PICTURE: After starting their season away from home in Florida due to COVID-19 restrictions, CF Montréal wrap up a grueling 2021 season with a Canadian Championship title. In lieu of an Audi 2021 MLS Cup Playoffs run, Montréal can look forward to participating in the 2022 Concacaf Champions League. For Toronto FC, 2021 is a season to forget as the club missed the playoffs and lost to their rivals in the Canadian Championship Final.
- MOMENT OF THE MATCH: Romell Quioto finally found a way to get past Quentin Westberg. The Honduran chipped the Toronto goalkeeper from the top of the box, notching the Canadian Championship-winning goal.
- MAN OF THE MATCH: Romell Quioto has been a crucial part of Montréal’s squad and Sunday was no different. The Honduran striker knocked at the door several times Sunday afternoon and finally found the winning goal.
Next up
- MTL: End of season
- TOR: End of season