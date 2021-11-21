Recap: CF Montréal 1, Toronto FC 0

CF Montréal are Voyageurs Cup champions for the 11th time in club history. Montréal capped off their 2021 season with a 1-0 win over Toronto FC in the Canadian Championship final Sunday afternoon.

Romell Quioto scored the cup-winning goal at the 72nd minute, allowing Montréal to celebrate a first Canadian Championship title at Stade Saputo since 2014 and clinching a place in the 2022 Concacaf Champions League.

TFC suffered a tough blow early in the game when 2020 MLS MVP Alejandro Pozuelo was forced to sub out with an injury. Ifunanyachi Achara took his place at the 16th minute.

In a battle between two teams that missed out on the Audi 2021 MLS Cup Playoffs, Montréal controlled the pace of the game, outshooting their Canadian Classique rivals 9-1 in the first half but couldn't find the back of the net.

Quentin Westberg kept his team alive throughout the final but Quioto finally found a way past the TFC keeper with a chip from the top of the box.