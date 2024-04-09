CF Montréal's Nathan Saliba fined by MLS Disciplinary Committee

The MLS Disciplinary Committee has issued the following rulings after Matchday 8 of the 2024 season.
Saliba fined
The MLS Disciplinary Committee has fined CF Montréal midfielder Nathan Saliba an undisclosed amount for failing to leave the field in a timely manner in the 53rd minute of Montréal’s match against Seattle Sounders FC on April 6.
Hernández fined
The MLS Disciplinary Committee has fined Columbus Crew forward Cucho Hernández an undisclosed amount for failing to leave the field in a timely manner in the 75th minute of Columbus’ match against D.C. United on April 6.