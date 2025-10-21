Who to watch: One key player from every Audi MLS Cup Playoffs team 

The reigning Goalkeeper of the Year has been fantastic again in 2025. He started a bit slow, but ended the year on par with the absolute best in the league. Per FBref, Kahlina has saved 8.2 goals more than the average 'keeper would have based on the shots he’s faced. Only Toronto FC’s Sean Johnson and Minnesota United’s Dayne St. Clair have been better. And they haven’t been better by much. Charlotte will need Kahlina to be on a heater if they’re going to make a deep run.