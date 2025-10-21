Who to watch: One key player from every Audi MLS Cup Playoffs team 

The Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs are here, and each team is looking for their stars (or star-adjacents) to make a difference.
Here’s one player to watch on each side that’s in contention to raise MLS Cup presented by Audi on Dec. 6.
We’ll go in Supporters’ Shield order, which is also the hosting priority order for MLS Cup.
Jean Jacques joined Philly last year with the unenviable task of helping replace central midfielder José Martínez. Alongside Jovan Lukic, Jean Jacques has been outstanding for the Supporters’ Shield winners at the base of their midfield. We’re talking about a Best XI-caliber No. 6.
No team won more one-goal games because no team relied on (and had) elite match winners like Cincinnati. Denkey isn’t the best of that bunch – Evander scored 18 goals and delivered 15 assists – but he has a habit of making a difference when it matters. Denkey scored 15 goals this season and eight of them were match-winners, per Transfermarkt. Only New York City FC’s Alonso Martínez and Inter Miami’s Lionel Messi had more.
Humor me. QUICK: Name Inter Miami’s second-leading scorer.
I’m going to bet a whole lot of folks didn’t name Tadeo Allende. He’s played multiple attacking roles this year across 2,000+ minutes of work, and has tallied 11 goals in the process.
Allende won’t be the key to Miami’s playoff chances (we all know that’s Messi), but Miami will need him to step up a time or two if they go the distance.
On the best expansion team of all-time, Tverskov put in one of the league’s best performances in midfield. He thrived as a single-pivot in San Diego’s attack-heavy setup, playing line-breaking passes and providing security defensively. San Diego don’t set records without Tverskov. This is about as good (and as critical) as it gets:
Just a reminder that Müller joined one of the league’s best teams midsummer and has been excellent since he arrived. Müller has seven goals and three assists in just six starts, and has elevated an already dangerous attack. With Brian White nursing a hamstring injury and Ryan Gauld returning from injury, Müller is the driver behind Vancouver's playoff hopes.
Here’s your friendly reminder that Son Heung-Min is on LAFC now. Like Müller, Son has been torching defenses since arriving. He’s up to nine goals and three assists in nine starts. There isn’t a better duo in MLS right now than Son and Denis Bouanga. They might be all LAFC need to make a run.
The reigning Goalkeeper of the Year has been fantastic again in 2025. He started a bit slow, but ended the year on par with the absolute best in the league. Per FBref, Kahlina has saved 8.2 goals more than the average 'keeper would have based on the shots he’s faced. Only Toronto FC’s Sean Johnson and Minnesota United’s Dayne St. Clair have been better. And they haven’t been better by much. Charlotte will need Kahlina to be on a heater if they’re going to make a deep run.
Boxall has earned a special place in MLS lore this season for being an excellent defender and an elite ball thrower. The Loons have made a name for themselves as MLS’s set-pieciest and long-throwingest side. No one takes advantage of dead-ball situations like Minnesota, and the New Zealand international’s ability to throw the ball into the box is a real part of that.
For the past two seasons, Martínez has quietly been one of the best strikers in the league. He scored 16 goals last season and bettered that with 17 goals this season. Only four players in MLS have more over that span. The Costa Rican international simply gets the job done time after time.
When available, there haven’t been many, if any, center backs better than Jackson Ragen this year. Per American Soccer Analysis’ Goals Added metric, only the LA Galaxy’s Maya Yoshida was more effective. He’s been excellent on the ball and one of the league’s most consistent 1-v-1 defenders.
It took a couple of years, but Surridge found his groove in Nashville. After scoring 14 goals in his first 33 starts across 2023-24, Surridge put up 24 goals in 33 starts this season. Only Messi scored more. Nashville will go as far as he and Hany Mukhtar take them.
With Cucho Hernández gone, Dániel Gazdag underperforming, and Wessam Abou Ali out injured, the Crew’s attack will rely heavily on Rossi to power them through the postseason. There are far worse people to rely on (provided he's healthy). Rossi’s 16 goals this season are tied for the most in his career. And, in general, he’s been outstanding in all the ways you’d expect Rossi to be.
You might have heard Chicago are back in the playoffs for the first time since 2017. You might not have heard Zinckernagel has been the driving force behind that return. He’s scored 15 goals and delivered 15 assists this year. Only five players in MLS have more goal contributions.
Freeman is one of the breakout stars of this MLS season. The 21-year-old took over as Orlando’s starting right back and rapidly became one of the league’s best prospects. He’s earned 11 caps with the USMNT for his trouble, and he's on track to make their 2026 FIFA World Cup squad.
American Soccer Analysis’ Goals Added metric has Freeman as the fourth-most productive player in MLS this year behind Messi, Bouanga and Surridge. There are very few fullbacks who have contributed at that high a level in MLS history. In fact, it’s the highest-rated performance by a fullback in ASA’s database, which goes back to 2013.
In a perfect world for Austin, this would have been one of their DP attackers. But there are worse things than a homegrown midfielder blossoming into one of the league’s top young players. Wolff has delivered seven goals and eight assists in 31 starts this season for a team that’s needed a leader in the final third.
Two seasons, 54 starts, 34 goals. Musa has been remarkably consistent for a Dallas side that took a while to find their footing this season. He helped power them to a playoff spot after Lucho Acosta’s midseason departure, and is one of the league’s most underpraised forwards.
It’s Diego Luna. Y’all know him by now. He rules. And if RSL do anything cool, it will be because of him.