CF Montréal move on from Giacomo Vrioni: Year-end roster updates

CF Montréal announced their year-end roster decisions on Monday, opening a Designated Player roster spot by declining Giacomo Vrioni 's 2026 contract option.

The Albanian striker scored four goals in 10 appearances (all competitions). He joined Montréal last winter via a trade with the New England Revolution.

Montréal also declined contract options on defender Fernando Álvarez and midfielder Bryce Duke. Álvarez featured in 53 games for Montréal from 2023-25, while Duke saw his role reduced this year after tallying 5g/5a in 58 games across 2023-24.

Additionally, goalkeeper Sébastian Breza has signed a contract extension through 2027 with options for 2028 and 2029.

Montréal could have a new coach next season; Marco Donadel assumed interim duties after the club parted ways with Laurent Courtois five matchdays into the 2025 campaign.

The Canadian side finished 13th in the Eastern Conference (28 points) and missed the Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs.

Contract options exercised

Brandan Craig (D)

Matty Longstaff (M)

Luca Petrasso (D)

Contract extension

Sébastian Breza (GK)

Contract options declined

Fernando Álvarez (D)

Bryce Duke (M)

Giacomo Vrioni (F)

Contract termination

Tom Pearce (D)

Update pending