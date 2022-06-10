CF Montréal make Olivier Renard vice president & chief sporting officer

CF Montréal have elevated Olivier Renard to vice president and chief sporting officer in a new agreement, the club announced Thursday .

Renard, who previously held the title of sporting director, has re-upped for an “indefinite period,” per the club release. In leading the technical team, he’ll report directly to club president Gabriel Gervais.

The former Belgian youth international goalkeeper joined Montréal in September 2019, and he’ll remain responsible for recruiting, signing and supervising players, as well as managing the first team’s salary budget. He’ll also continue to oversee CFM’s academy.

“The agreement with Olivier reflects a common desire to perpetuate the collaboration initiated in 2019 and puts him at the heart of the corporate structure that we are putting in place," CF Montréal owner Joey Saputo said in a release.