CF Montréal make Olivier Renard vice president & chief sporting officer

CF Montréal have elevated Olivier Renard to vice president and chief sporting officer in a new agreement, the club announced Thursday.
Renard, who previously held the title of sporting director, has re-upped for an “indefinite period,” per the club release. In leading the technical team, he’ll report directly to club president Gabriel Gervais.
The former Belgian youth international goalkeeper joined Montréal in September 2019, and he’ll remain responsible for recruiting, signing and supervising players, as well as managing the first team’s salary budget. He’ll also continue to oversee CFM’s academy.
“The agreement with Olivier reflects a common desire to perpetuate the collaboration initiated in 2019 and puts him at the heart of the corporate structure that we are putting in place," CF Montréal owner Joey Saputo said in a release.
“I have always been convinced that he should stay with us and, more specifically, as an employee and an executive of the organization. Since joining us, Olivier has largely contributed to the development of the team. His vision, his leadership, his philosophy, his intelligence, and his flair for targeting new talent and developing players will take our club even further.”
Before arriving in Montréal, Renard was the sporting director of Belgian clubs KV Mechelen and Standard de Liège. He also sat on the executive board of Royal Antwerp FC as a sporting consultant.
Under Renard’s leadership, Wilfried Nancy was elevated to first-team manager and he’s acquired key contributors from across MLS. They include midfielder Djordje Mihailovic, forward Mason Toye and defenders Kamal Miller and Alistair Johnston. DP midfielder Victor Wanyama was also signed under Renard's watch.
“This new employment contract gives me the professional stability that I was looking for, for my family and myself,” Renard said in a release. “We love Montréal and we feel good here. I fully support the organization's mission and project regarding its role within the community, in particular the promotion of Quebec’s soccer culture, and the development of local talent, from the youth to professional level.”
Montréal sit third in the Eastern Conference standings before MLS Week 15. They made the Concacaf Champions League quarterfinals earlier this season, having won the Canadian Championship a year ago.