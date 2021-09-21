CF Montréal announce three additions to first-team coaching staff

Morara was previously the U-15 head coach of Serie A side Bologna FC 1909 and will now serve as Wilfried Nancy’s assistant coach. Pasquali was a fitness coach with the Italian club and will be Montréal’s assistant fitness coach, aiding the club’s medical team in rehabbing injured players.

Guldner returns to the first team as a mental preparation coach following three seasons with the CF Montréal Academy as head of performance culture.

“It’s important for Wilfried and I to keep growing our coaching staff together,” CF Montréal sporting director Olivier Renard said in a statement. “I’m happy with the work that has been done so far by Wilfried, Kwame [Ampadu], Laurent [Ciman], Jason [Di Tullio], Romuald [Peiser], Jules [Gueguen] and Maxime [Chalier], but we always want to improve by offering our coach and players more support. We welcome Francesco and Stefano, and welcome back Antoine with the pro team.”