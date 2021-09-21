CF Montréal announce three additions to first-team coaching staff

By Dylan Butler @Dylan_Butler

CF Montréal have added Francesco Morara, Stefano Pasquali and Antoine Guldner to their first-team coaching staff, the club announced Tuesday.

Morara was previously the U-15 head coach of Serie A side Bologna FC 1909 and will now serve as Wilfried Nancy’s assistant coach. Pasquali was a fitness coach with the Italian club and will be Montréal’s assistant fitness coach, aiding the club’s medical team in rehabbing injured players.

Guldner returns to the first team as a mental preparation coach following three seasons with the CF Montréal Academy as head of performance culture.

“It’s important for Wilfried and I to keep growing our coaching staff together,” CF Montréal sporting director Olivier Renard said in a statement. “I’m happy with the work that has been done so far by Wilfried, Kwame [Ampadu], Laurent [Ciman], Jason [Di Tullio], Romuald [Peiser], Jules [Gueguen] and Maxime [Chalier], but we always want to improve by offering our coach and players more support. We welcome Francesco and Stefano, and welcome back Antoine with the pro team.”

In Nancy’s first season at the helm, CF Montréal are currently fifth in the Eastern Conference standings with 37 points and have won three of their last four games, including a 2-0 victory over Chicago Fire FC last Saturday.

Next up, CF Montréal face the Columbus Crew on Saturday at Lower.com Field (7:30 pm ET | MLS LIVE on ESPN+, TVA Sports).

CF Montréal

