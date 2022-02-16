Montréal: Disallowed goal "difficult to accept" in tight CCL loss at Santos Laguna

The final result was rough justice for a relatively inexperienced CFM side with eight of 11 starters making their first CCL appearance for the club, and two (18-year-old homegrown Rida Zouhir and loanee defender Gabriele Corbo ) making their debut start for Montréal. The visitors nevertheless battled tenaciously and Nancy dubbed himself “pretty happy” with their overall performance.

“We started well, and after that we didn't control the ball the way we wanted, because we didn't have the emotional control that we should have and it's normal also, because this is new, it was not easy,” said the coach. “At halftime I said to my players to try to be composed, slow down the play; when you see the good moment, speed it up. And so we had a really good moment collectively, and I’m really happy because this is us, this is the way we want to play, at home or away.”