CF Monterrey vs. Vancouver Whitecaps: How to watch, stream Concacaf Champions Cup Leg 2

CF Monterrey have an away-goals advantage over Vancouver Whitecaps FC entering Leg 2 of their Concacaf Champions Cup Round of 16 series, courtesy of last week's 1-1 road draw .

Seven MLS clubs reached this stage of the prestigious continental tournament that grants a spot in the 2029 FIFA Club World Cup and the 2025 FIFA Intercontinental Cup. The single-match final will be held on June 1.

The aggregate winner will face Alajuelense (Costa Rica) or Pumas UNAM (Mexico) in the quarterfinals next month. If the teams are deadlocked on aggregate and away goals after 90 minutes, extra time and potentially penalty kicks await.

Rayados are coming off a 1-1 draw against Cruz Azul in league action over the weekend.

However, the five-time CCC champs are forced to host Wednesday's second match at Estadio Corona – home of LIGA MX rivals Santos Laguna – due to their venue, BBVA Stadium, being booked for a Shakira concert.

Monterrey enter Leg 2 with an edge, thanks to Roberto de la Rosa's away goal scored in the series opener at BC Place.

🇲🇽 Monterrey or Vancouver 🇨🇦 🔍 Who will take the next step? ⚔️ @KavakMexico pic.twitter.com/j4C5fitpww

Round One: 3-2 aggregate vs. Deportivo Saprissa (Costa Rica)

Arguably the better side in Leg 1, the Whitecaps outshot Monterrey 19-7 but settled for a 1-1 draw. However, Belal Halbouni's late equalizer gave Vancouver something to work with.

Let's not bury the lede, though: Vancouver captain Ryan Gauld suffered a left knee injury in last weekend's 2-0 win over CF Montréal. The Scottish international, who went down without contact, posted a team-leading 25 goal contributions last season.