Cavan Sullivan gives USA opening win at FIFA U-17 World Cup

Philadelphia Union midfielder Cavan Sullivan celebrated his 2025 FIFA U-17 World Cup debut with a game-winning goal on Wednesday, securing a 1-0 victory for the United States over Burkina Faso.
The 16-year-old homegrown star collected a cross from Borussia Dortmund forward Mathis Albert before finishing from close range in the 79th minute during both nations' Group I opener in Qatar.
Sullivan was a second-half substitute, entering in the 62nd minute for LAFC midfielder Jude Terry.
Sullivan made history in May 2024, signing with Philly as a 14-year-old. He's since appeared in 18 first-team games and starred for Philadelphia Union II in MLS NEXT Pro.
The teenage sensation is regarded as one of the world's premier 2009-born players and has been dubbed a "generational talent." He will reportedly join English Premier League side Manchester City in the future.
Sullivan's game-winning moment comes amid the Union's Audi MLS Cup Playoffs run. They won the Supporters' Shield with a league-best 66 points, earning them the Eastern Conference No. 1 seed and home-field advantage through MLS Cup presented by Audi on Dec. 6 (should they qualify).
Sullivan is one of 11 MLS players representing the US at the U-17 World Cup, a collection that includes Chicago Fire FC center back Christopher Cupps and New York Red Bulls forward Julian Hall.
Aside from Burkina Faso, the US will also face Tajikistan (Nov. 8) and Czechia (Nov. 11). The top two teams per group advance to the knockout stage, as do select third-place teams. The final is on Nov. 27.