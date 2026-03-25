Canada: What to expect from UEFA Pathway A?

Canada will soon discover their first opponent of the 2026 FIFA World Cup when the UEFA playoffs take place between March 26-31.

Les Rouges were drawn into Group B alongside Switzerland and Qatar. The fourth and final country will emerge from UEFA Pathway A, which consists of Italy, Northern Ireland, Wales, and Bosnia and Herzegovina .

The UEFA Pathway A final will be held at Wales' Cardiff City Stadium or Bosnia and Herzegovina's Bilino Polje Stadium, depending on which country advances.

UEFA Pathway A consists of a four-team, single-leg knockout playoff, with the winner earning the final World Cup qualification spot in Group A.

Who is the favorite in UEFA Pathway A?

Italy are UEFA Pathway A's highest-ranked nation in the latest FIFA Men's World Rankings, sitting in 12th place.

The Azzurri are followed by Wales (35) and Northern Ireland (69), with Bosnia and Herzegovina rounding out the quartet in 71st place.