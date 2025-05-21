Canada roster: 11 MLS players called for pre-Gold Cup camp

Canada head coach Jesse Marsch has named 11 MLS players to his 23-man roster for the inaugural Canadian Shield Tournament, which includes two June friendlies at Toronto FC 's BMO Field before the Concacaf Gold Cup this summer.

June friendlies

June 7 vs. Ukraine - 3 pm ET | BMO Field - Toronto, Ontario

June 10 vs. Ivory Coast - 8:30 pm ET | BMO Field - Toronto, Ontario

As part of the first-ever Canadian Shield Tournament, the CanMNT host European side Ukraine before facing African powerhouse Ivory Coast. New Zealand are also part of the four-team tournament; all matches will have a winner and games will go directly to penalties if teams are tied after regulation time.

These international friendlies will help Marsch's group prepare for the Gold Cup. Their Group B slate begins June 17 against Honduras at BC Place (home of Vancouver Whitecaps FC) before games against Curaçao and El Salvador. Each group's top two sides advance to the knockout phase.